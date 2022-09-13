Madame Web: Adam Scott updates fans on Sony’s film productions

Madame Web/Adam Scott/Internet/Reproduction

After weeks without updates since he started recording, in a recent appearance on 2022 Emmys last Monday (12), Adam Scottcast member of Madame Webrevealed what status the production is currently in.

starring Dakota Johnsonthe unprecedented production of Sony which began filming just a few months ago, will tell the story of the title heroine, famous for having initially appeared in the stories of Spider manexpanding the universe to webhead screens such as Venom and morbiuswhich started the process.

But far beyond a striking figure as a protagonist, it is worth mentioning the notorious cast of great artists of Madame Webincluding Adam Scottactor nominated for Emmy this year for his incredible performance in Break, and which is now in the recordings of the feature film. To deadlinethe star provided fans with an update on the production, as well as lavish praise on his fellow cast members.

When asked if filming for the film had ended, the actor said:

"We're still filming. And it's great, a lot of fun. Dakota [Johnson] it's just amazing, the directors too. And Sydney Sweeney was a great casting choice. It's really very good."

Names behind Madame Teia’s productions

The feature film is directed by SJ Clarkson from a roadmap Matt Sazama and Burk Sharplessand in addition to Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts in the cast, the team of actors will co-star Sydney Sweeney, and has other names like Adam Scott and Isabela Merced.

As you continue with your filming, Madame Web is scheduled to be released in theaters in October 6, 2023.

