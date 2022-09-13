Major Star Wars Character Returns to Andor!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

If there’s one thing the Star Wars franchise has never let fans down, it’s the way it connects its characters and stories, even across different productions, and that will be happening in Andor!

Saw Gerrera is returning in Andor

Following the 5 years of events leading up to Star Wars: Rogue One, the character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) will be starring in his own adventures before meeting Jyn Erso. However, he was already connected to her, even if he didn’t know it!

With the new trailer for Andor now available on YouTube, fans couldn’t help but notice the quick, but present, appearance of the character Saw Gerrera, Jyn’s adoptive father. First introduced to audiences in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, he is the leader of the Partisans and is portrayed by Forest Whitaker in his live-action version of Rogue One.

Present in Andor, the character was however voiced by Andrew Kishino in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but soon replaced by the actor in the derivative animation.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker were once Gerrera’s mentors

As mentioned above, Gerrera was introduced during Star Wars: The Clone Wars, specifically in its fifth season. Alongside his sister, Steela Gerrera – the leader of the Orderons rebels -, the character is trained in military combat by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

Adoptive father and mentor to Jyn Erso, he rescued the girl after her father was abducted as a child, but abandoned her later in his life due to the dangers of having her around. At the end of his story, Gerrera is killed after refusing to escape Jedha City with Jyn and Andor during the Death Star attack.

Andor arrives in September

With Diego Luna returning, the first season of Andor arrives on Disney+ on September 22nd. A second, and final, season is already in development.