Management. There are three Portuguese masters among the best in the world

HThere are three Portuguese masters in management that are among the best in the world. They are those from Nova School of Business and Economics (Nova SBE), Católica Lisbon School of Business and Economics and Iscte Business School, which appear in the Financial Times ‘Masters in Management 2022’ ranking.

the one you get The best classification is Nova SBE, which appears in the 15th position: “In the 2022 edition, Nova SBE rises to the top 15 of schools with the best Masters in Management in the world, continuing to stand out as the highest ranked Portuguese school”, underlines the institution, in a statement sent to the newsrooms.

THE Católica occupies the 28th position and Iscte appears in the 74th placeaccording to the Financial Times list.

The first place in this ranking belongs to the University of St Gallen, in Switzerland, followed by HEC Paris, in France, and the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, in the Netherlands.

