Marcelo Souto launches himself as a pre-candidate for the election in Fluminense | fluminense

Fluminense’s election year begins to take shape. Lawyer Marcelo Souto, 36, a member of the political group “Esperança Tricolor”, launched this Monday a pre-candidate to run for president of the club in the triennium 2023-2025. The election will take place in the second half of November – the date has yet to be set, and other candidates are yet to be cast.

Marcelo Souto launches himself as a pre-candidate for the election in Fluminense

Marcelo Souto was Fluminense’s advisor between 2016 and 2019 and intends to launch the “Heirs of Oscar Cox.

– The objective is to win titles. And the challenge is to beat them with financial responsibility. We need management that honors our traditions that have been dormant for a long time. Our goal is to break this “new Fluminense” and this model ingrained since the 80’s. We need to win titles again. That is our main objective. And I make it clear that the results do not come without a responsible and forward-looking project ahead. These are the premises that guided our project, which has the endorsement of appointed market experts. Let’s rescue that Fluminense so many times champion and pioneer.

To register the ticket, it is necessary to obtain 200 signatures from club members – not counting the socio-football modality. Among the promises of the pre-candidate are the revitalization of the headquarters in Laranjeiras, reformulation of the club’s statute and reducing the number of counselors.

– Completely remodel the structure of the club’s professional football department, putting an end to the figure of a centralizing president placing decision-making in the hands of professionals, leaving this model in force since the 80’s. We will hire professionals with expertise and not interns or other “professionals” who are there for a job hanger or for pre-election agreements. We will create the “CIA do FLU”, the intelligence and improvement center of the football department. We are going to encourage, improve and expand children’s access to futsal, the starting point for the world of football.

– We will revitalize Laranjeiras, cradle of Brazilian football, with the proposal of the “Laranjeiras XXI” group; We will reform the obsolete statute, for example, making bad managers responsible, reducing the number of councilors, we will define once and for all the independence of the club’s powers (director, deliberative and fiscal council). We will strive for professionalization and corporate governance with broad transparency / rendering of accounts and information to partners and fans. We will use technology a lot in our favor, whether in internal microcycles as well as in the relationship with the fan, our biggest customer and greatest asset.

In addition to Marcelo Souto, the lawyer Ademar Arrais also launched himself as a pre-candidate for the election in Fluminense.

