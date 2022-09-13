Marcos Braz says that the new Flamengo stadium will be for more than 100 thousand people: ‘It’s not a joke’

Red-black leader was excited about the construction of Flamengo’s new home

O Flamengo seems to be approaching an agreement to build its own stadium. In negotiation with the city hall, the Gasómetro region, in the city’s port area, is the favorite to receive the new red-black house.

The club has been working on the project for months and, according to Marcos Brazvice president of football, the expectation is that the new stadium will have a capacity for more than 100 thousand fans.

“With absolute certainty, the stadium leaving will be for more than 100 thousand people. I trust. I trust his determination (by Rodolfo Landim). Whether it will be possible or not, whether there will be time or not, Flamengo will build a stadium for more than 100,000 seats. You can nail it”, he began by stating:

”Building a stadium with more than 100,000 seats is no joke, you need time. Projects, a number of things. President Landim is far ahead of this, he is the person who is most ahead of this in Flamengo. I hope it works out. I believe a lot in his strength, in the strength of Flamengo and also of the fans”, he said in an interview with Paparazzo Rubro-Negro.

Flamengo has advanced conversations with the city of Rio, especially after the endorsement by Mayor Eduardo Paes, who said he would help in negotiations with Caixa Econômica Federal.

In addition to it, the President Jair Bolsonaro said he will fulfill the desire of the Rio club to build a stadium in the Gasómetro region, in the central zone of Rio de Janeiro.

While negotiations for the construction of the new home are heading towards a positive outcome, Flamengo returns to the field next Wednesday (14), at 9:45 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, to receive the Sao Paulo for the return game of the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup.

How did you win by 3-1 on the way, in MorumbiFla can lose by up to a goal difference to qualify.