Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt lead a life of excess in trailer

next movie from Damien Chazelle (the first man), Babylon got a trailer full of glam that shows Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt taking advantage of all the excesses Hollywood had to offer at the end of the silent film era – see above.

Pitt will play the actor Jack Conradwhile Robbie will give life to Clara Bow. The list also has Tobey Maguire as Charlie Chaplin and Max Minghella as Irving Thalberg. Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Flea, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde are also part of the cast.

The film is a star-studded homage to the Golden Age of Hollywood, set in the late 1920s and depicting the film industry’s transition between silent films and talkies.

Babylon debut in January 19, 2023 in Brazil.

