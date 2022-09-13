Margot Robbie is a rising star in the frenetic Babylon trailer; watch · Rolling Stone

Directed by Damien Chazelle, Babylon also features Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire and Jean Smart in the cast.

One of the main highlights of cinemas in 2023, Babylon finally won trailer. the movie of Damien Chazelledirector of Whiplash: In Search of Perfection (2014) and La La Land: Singing Seasons (2016), is starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbieco-stars in Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood (2019).

The trailer in question brings a lot of focus to Jack Conradplayed by pittand Nellie LaRoylived by Robbie. Babylon takes place in Los Angeles in the late 1920s, where Hollywood is going through a period of great change, as it transitions from silent to talkies – and jack and Nellie are in the spotlight.

In addition to Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, the cast also includes great acting names, such as Tobey Maguire (James McKay), Eric Roberts and Jean Smart (Elinor St. John). artists like Olivia Wilde, Samara Weaving and Flea also participate in the film.



