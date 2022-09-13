Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Back? Director confirms possibility

Harley Quinn/Warner/Reproduction

Although many people think that Lady Gaga will replace Margot Robbie somehow in the role of harlequinthat doesn’t seem to be exactly the case, and in an update, director denies rumors.

publicity

Having participated in three projects within the productions of DC Comicsincluding the two films of Suicide squad 2016 and 2021, in addition to his own project, Birds of prey, Robbie may be making a comeback sooner than netizens thought, and the “plans” of James Gunn with the character of the crime must already be taking shape.

publicity

Having said numerous times that I had already had conversations about developing harlequin in more projects for the publisher’s universe on the big screen, in a recent series of questions and answers on their social networks, when asked if the anti-heroine would return for a next project, James Gunn was precisely direct by just replying with a “yea”being enough to cheer fans of the figure.

Still teasing the return of the Gotham clown to the spotlight, a fan asked the filmmaker to put her in at least one more DC production, followed by the Gunn’s curious answer with “only in one?”leaving in the air that Margot Robbie may be involved in more than one director’s future project.

Is Harley Quinn behind any of James Gunn’s upcoming productions?

Considering her affection for the character and her multiple projects that still remain a secret to the studio, it’s possible that James Gunn can bring the classic character from the universe of Batman back soon, even if their next productions are geared towards the HBO Maxnot the cinemas.

publicity

About that, The Suicide Squadthe last film that featured the appearance of harlequinis now available on streaming HBO Max.

Advertising