Mariah Carey sells mansion with beauty salon and cinema for R$ 33.6 million

Mariah Carey, 53 years old, decided to sell her mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, for US$ 6.5 million, equivalent to R$ 33.6 million, according to today’s quotation.

The 1,500 square meter property sits within a plot of over 16,000 square meters. In the mansion, there are nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, gym, cinema, beauty salon, large living rooms, custom kitchen with large island and fireplaces throughout the house.

As for the outdoor area, the singer enjoyed a barbecue, swimming pool, tennis court, in addition to a large green area. The property also has an outbuilding next to the pool.

In addition, it also has a recording studio on the third floor of the house, which will be included in the sale with all equipment.

