Mariah Carey sells mansion with beauty salon and cinema for R$ 33.6 million
Admin
16 seconds ago
News
0 Views
Mariah Carey, 53 years old, decided to sell her mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, for US$ 6.5 million, equivalent to R$ 33.6 million, according to today’s quotation.
The 1,500 square meter property sits within a plot of over 16,000 square meters. In the mansion, there are nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, gym, cinema, beauty salon, large living rooms, custom kitchen with large island and fireplaces throughout the house.
As for the outdoor area, the singer enjoyed a barbecue, swimming pool, tennis court, in addition to a large green area. The property also has an outbuilding next to the pool.
In addition, it also has a recording studio on the third floor of the house, which will be included in the sale with all equipment.
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
1 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
two / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
3 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
4 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
5 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
6 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
7 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
8 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
9 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
10 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
11 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
12 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
13 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
14 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
15 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
16 / 17
Mariah Carey sells her home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
17 / 17
Mariah Carey sells home in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for R$ 33.6 million
Reproduction/Courtesy Jon-Michael Sullivan
Source link
Check Also
A British woman found her 6-foot-tall pet python after she posted a statement on social …