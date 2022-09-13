Marvel series: watch in the Disney Plus catalog for R$ 4.90

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

On the 8th of September, the Disney Plus Day announced some news to the public. With unpublished images of future productions and the launch of series and movies, streaming also started an unmissable promotion.

If you’ve never subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll only be able to pay BRL 4.90 in the first month from streaming! And during this month you can enjoy watching exclusive and classic productions from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

In this article, we have separated Marvel series for you to enjoy at a special price. Check out:

1. Loki

(Disney+/Playback)Source: Disney+

Currently, Loki fans are already preparing for the premiere of the 2nd season of this series full of mysteries and adventures. In the plot, the titular god of trickery steals the Tesseract from the Avengers, but ends up causing a big mess in the Sacred Timeline.

In this way, the agents of the Temporal Variance Authority enter the scene to contain the damage of Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston). However, in the midst of the interrogation, they discover that there is something much more dangerous going on and resolve to act before it is too late.

2. WandaVision

(Disney+/Playback)Source: Disney+

The first Marvel original series featured in the Disney Plus catalog brought Scarlet Witch and her husband, the iconic Vision, into the spotlight. In the production, directly inspired by several famous sitcoms, everyone lives happily in Westview, a small country town.

However, strange things happen in this place, showing that reality has been altered to favor someone. In this context, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) gives birth to twins and receives an unexpected visit from someone she thought was dead.

3. Ms Marvel

(Disney+/Playback)Source: Disney+

With six episodes released on Disney Plus, the world has finally met Kamala Khan (Irma Villani), a teenage fan of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel, who activates her powers and becomes a superhero with the help of an ancient bracelet.

Although the Department for Damage Control is called in to contain it, all the characters discover that there are other threats at large in the city.

4. She-Hulk

(Disney+/Playback)Source: Disney+

With new episodes weekly, She-Hulk has been showing the public that good humor can be the solution to many problems.

An accident between lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the Incredible Hulk, mixed the genes of both.

From this, Jen acquires both Bruce’s strength and appearance. And after being fired from a major law firm, she is hired by her old boss’s rival to defend heroes and villains in the courts.

5. The Punisher

(Disney+/Playback)Source: Disney+

Originally created by Steve Lightfoot for Netflix, this year this series (and many others) arrived in the Disney Plus catalog to reinforce the collection of Marvel productions.

The narrative follows Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), a war veteran vigilante known for taking justice into his own hands. In New York, he has already taken revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. But now the character must stand firm in his own convictions if he wants to end a conspiracy that goes far beyond his own existence.

6. Luke Cage

(Disney+/Playback)Source: Disney+

After a secret experiment goes wrong, an ex-con (Mike Colter) acquires super strength and his skin becomes impenetrable. Despite this, Luke wants to rebuild his life and rid himself of a dark past, even though he is surrounded by dangers.

Isolated from the world, he realizes that running away is not always the best option. In this way, he is forced to face the crime of New York City for what he believes is right. However, internally, there are many issues to be addressed.

7. Moon Knight

(Disney+/Playback)Source: Disney+

Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) has several social interaction problems, and works in the gift shop of a grand museum. However, Steven is one of the personalities created by the mercenary Marc Spector, who acts as the avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

Willing to contain the advance of Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and the sect that wants to free the Egyptian goddess Ammit, the two are confused even when archeologist Layla (May Calamawy), Marc’s ex-wife, appears in the narrative.

8. Hawkeye

(Disney+/Playback)Source: Disney+

And to close the list, here we have a series set in Christmas. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) fought valiantly alongside the Avengers for many years. Desiring to have a more peaceful life with his family, he meets Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a fearless young woman who may take on her past alias.

Together, the duo battles the threats that arise in New York and are directly linked to Barton’s past as Ronin.

Disney Plus for R$4.90

The Disney Plus promotion will be available until the 19th of September, be sure to subscribe now and enjoy all the series and also the Marvel movies that are in the catalog, in addition to other great works from other universes and themes.