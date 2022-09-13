Meta Quest Pro is forgotten in hotel room and has leaked unboxing

Check out the leak video that shows the alleged equipment and packaging

After having confirmed the arrival for October, the Meta Quest Pro, Meta’s virtual reality (VR) headset, had its unboxing leaked. The curious thing about this case was the way it was leaked. The equipment was left in a hotel room and allegedly found by someone else who recorded a video showing the Meta Quest Pro.

The video posted on Facebook features the watermark of Zectariuz Gaming, a video game content creator, and shared on Twitter by Kevin Beaumontresearcher in Cybersecurity.

In the video, it is possible to see the commercial packaging of the device, the design of the box, in addition to the Meta Quest Pro accompanied by their controllers. The device has a black construction and by the details and finishes, it seems to be something close to the final version that will be marketed. The video quality, however, is not the best, check it out below.

Meta Quest Pro

At the end of last month, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, confirmed the launch of the company’s future virtual reality glasses for next month. Until then, the official name had not yet been revealed by the company. This week’s leak suggests the equipment will come under the name of Meta Quest Pro. Previously, the device was codenamed Cambria.

The price had also been approached by Zuckerberg which justified a higher value than the Oculus Quest 2 for bringing new features. According to the CEO, the headset should be able to improve the reproduction of facial expressions in the virtual environment. The specified value, however, was not quoted.

The product must be launched at the event Meta ConnectWhen Zuckerberg should introduce himself to explain the features of the company’s new VR headset.

Source: Zectariuz Gaming