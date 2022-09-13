Modern slavery soars to 50 million worldwide, warns UN

a child's eye

Credit, Getty Images

Modern slavery is a growing challenge thanks to a mix of armed conflict, climate change and a pandemic, a new report from the United Nations (UN) reveals.

Estimates from the International Labor Organization (ILO) suggest that 50 million people — or one in 150 individuals — are trapped in forced labor or marriage.

This represents an increase of almost 10 million in statistics recorded five years ago.

The ILO considers the fact that the situation worsens is “shocking”.

