More than 20 series and movies arrive this week on Netflix, until 09/18; see the list of releases

New releases of the week on Netflix

25 new features are coming this week, between September 12 and 18, 2022, at Netflix.

We have several interesting movies, like the thriller The Invisible Man, the original The Punishers and the comedy Zombieland: Double Tap.

As for the series, the second season of Fate: The Winx and Santo Saga are the highlights.

Check out the complete list:

09/12

Ada Batista, Scientist!: Season 3

In Ada Batista’s lab, science is pure fun! She and her friends ask big questions and work together to uncover the truth about everything.

times of peace

A Polish immigrant arrives in post-war Brazil and needs to prove that he is not a Nazi fugitive in order to enter the country. Starring Dan Stulbach, Tony Ramos and Daniel Filho.

09/13

Alice in the Internet World

After a computer crash, a YouTuber girl finds herself in a digital world full of eccentric characters, like the cruel Queen of Bots.

Cyberpunk: Mercenaries

In a dystopian world filled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a street kid tries to become an edgerunner mercenary.

09/14

Broad Peak

After climbing Broad Peak Mountain, Maciej Berbeka finds he hasn’t reached the summit. Twenty-five years later, he decides to go back there.

dolittle

When Queen Victoria falls ill, the recluse Dr. Dolittle sets off on an epic journey alongside his young apprentice and his animal friends in search of a magical cure. With Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompsom, Rami Malek and Octavia Spencer.

Disappearance in Norway

A billionaire’s wife disappears and the Norwegian police must deal with the press and treacherous informants to uncover the truth. Based on real facts.

The invisible man

After escaping an abusive relationship with a tech mogul, a woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself pursued by an unseen entity.

El Rey, Vicente Fernandez

This drama series chronicles the life of ranchera music icon Vicente Fernández, from humble childhood to stardom.

Our Mother’s Crimes

The search for Lori Vallow’s missing children begins to reveal suspicious deaths, a husband with the same apocalyptic beliefs and, even worse, murders.

Heartbreak High: Where Everything Happens

Who gets who at Hartley High? It’s all on Amerie’s mural, who now has to deal with the consequences of exposing the lives of others.

good boys

Rome, 1975. Three students at a Catholic school for boys commit a crime that shocks their peers in the community. Based on real facts.

The Everest Earthquake

After a terrible earthquake in Nepal, locals and tourists join forces to face destruction in this gripping docuseries.

09/15

My Two Loves

A cowboy has a valuable mule. A matador wants to buy the animal, but he sells another sick mule. When the matador discovers that he has been tricked, he wants to kill the cowboy and dishonor his bride. The cowboy then turns to a sorcerer to protect himself.

Fatih Terim: Football Legend

The legendary Fatih Terim looks back on his football career, from his days as a player to his success as a coach for several winning teams.

Zombieland: Double Tap

Amidst family dramas and bloody battles, the quartet of zombie hunters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) is back, finding more survivors and a new kind of undead.

09/16

Holy

Two police officers (Bruno Gagliasso and Raúl Arévalo) have to work together to capture the biggest drug dealer in the world, whose face no one knows.

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2

The students of Alfea must protect Solaria from powerful enemies that are supposed to be already in the school. Bloom cannot control her powers.

Punishers

A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies.

blind marriage

It’s time for a new group of singles and bachelors to look for love… without meeting each other in person. It will be possible?

Drifting Home

A group of children adrift in an abandoned building try to return home and embark on a coming of age journey.

Second Chance: Gymnastics Academy

The Wirecard Scandal

New payments company Wirecard impresses the financial industry with its roaring success – until a tenacious team of journalists exposes massive fraud.

I’ve been famous

A former boy band star finds an unexpected second chance when he becomes close to a talented young drummer.