Movie with Gal Gadot on Netflix will keep you immobile on the edge of the couch and biting your nails

There is no more arduous task than trying to understand a person’s fundamental pains. Since each creature under the sun is an individual full of his own concepts, of his non-transferable opinions on all subjects, suffering the pains whose strength only he himself can know, the only one responsible for his choices, for the path he decides to take – which by crooked as it may be, it can lead to some place of benefit —, due to its setbacks and its glories, the human race has to resort to some mechanisms that can help it in the long and painful crossing of life, more excruciating for some than for others, but always very delicate. The soul of man has in philosophical thought a means in order to harmonize, absorb the signs of everything that needs to be transformed and of what has to last, remaining the idea that everything here on this plane converges to the same objective. Much less poetic, the body demands immediate measures in response to provocative, challenging circumstances, of unquestionable and often definitive practical effect. Since the beginning of time, human beings have been vulnerable to all kinds of inclement weather, precisely because they are inclined from the cradle to turmoil, subversion, turmoil. On these occasions, philosophy, knowing very little power, gives way to the police, the State apparatus of central importance for the maintenance of peace within society. The police exist to quell the tendency to chaos inherent in man’s nature. But when the risk that it may renounce its inescapable role of imposing limits on the common citizen and become part of a corrupt, abject structure, which is striding towards irreversible decomposition, ceases to be an execrable and distant hypothesis and takes over everyday life, no one comes out unscathed.

This is one of the messages in “Triple 9” (2016), a thriller in which director John Hillcoat takes the well-known argument of police corruption and applies it without any complacency in order to make it clear that no one is guaranteed the right to claim to be the owner of the truth and that life is an eternal superposition of good guys and villains, the latter being much more numerous than the former. Hillcoat’s film has the ability to reproduce a plethora of clichés while also managing to present more original pieces, although all of them remain outside Matt Cook’s script. The director’s commitment to making the best use of the plurality of the cast is visible; however, it is also clear that the story takes more than one moment, as if waiting urgently for the turning point that never comes. The opening, when a bank robbery is shown in its wealth of detail, is certainly an excellent business card, but it already takes away much of the possible charm of Cook’s text, which would have a chance to be much better unraveled over the course of 115 minutes. . The atmosphere of disorder, of lack of harmony, of total lack of method is purposeful, highlighted by Nicolas Karakatsanis’s photography, rich in mists and dark tones that Hillcoat fits well; the problem is the instability of the rhythm, which is lost at the end of this first promising act.

After clarifying some questions about the real reason for the undertaking, carried out by Michael Atwood, the former head of special operations for the Atlanta police, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, and his associates, police officers Marcus Belmont, played by Anthony Mackie; and Jorge Rodriguez, character of Clifton Collins Jr., in addition to professional criminals Russell Welch, by Norman Reedus, and his brother Gabe, by Aaron Paul, enter the scene who actually manages to deserve the villain status of the plot. Irina Vlaslov — an almost unrecognizable Kate Winslet, aged from excessive makeup, extravagant clothes, too much jewelry and a wind-proof blond mane —, assumed to be the head of the Russian mafia after her husband’s arrest, had sent them on a specific mission. , and as they failed, they had to submit to their new orders. So that new margins of error do not arise, the gang resorts to the triple nine of the title, that is, they will kill a police officer in order to mislead the authorities.

The subplot that most captures the public’s interest is certainly the one that refers to Elena, Gal Gadot’s character, who, like her sister Irina, does not quite occupy the center of the action. Perhaps the most seductive thing about “Triple 9” is seeing the progress of talented actors, but who still needed to find themselves. Gal Gadot is the most symbolic example of this.

Movie: Triple 9

Direction: John Hillcoat

Year: 2016

Genres: Thriller/Drama/Crime

Note: 7/10