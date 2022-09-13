new Chromecast with Google TV coming in October?

The internet is full of rumors and assumptions that float through social networks and on various websites specializing in the most varied segments. One of the news that came on the agenda was the launch of a new Chromecast with Google TV, which should be launched in October 2022.

According to some reliable information, there are documents from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) that actually indicate the possible launch.

Can a new Chromecast with Google TV really be released?

The Tecnoblog of the iG portal reported the news based on documents registered with Anatel. The images in this documentation are not very high quality, but it is possible to see the new version and the external design of the device very similar to the current Chromecast with Google TV. The shape is oval and quite flat, boasting a short cable for HDMI output.

According to the information, the remote remains, as well as the charger/power adapter. It is also possible to verify the presence of the USB cable available to power the Chromecast with Google TV.

The documentation of Anatel points out that the product identification goes by the name G454V. This is the same model that was sent to the United States of America (USA) entity analogous to Anatel. All this reinforces the possibility of launching the product in the coming months in the Brazilian market. This means that it is not just a rumor, but something that can come true.

What to expect from the new Chromecast

It is still not possible to accurately detail all the technical specifications that can accompany the new Chromecast with Google TV. However, you can speculate that it could be cheaper, with a 1080p image setting.

Other information indicates that it may come with 2 GB of RAM and an AMlogic S805X2 dual-core chip. The expectation is that the new product will be announced around the 6th of October this year.