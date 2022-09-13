New entry-level Kindle has a better screen, USB-C and twice the storage￼ – Tecnoblog

THE amazon updated your cheaper e-reader. O 11th Gen Basic Kindle now it’s more like the Paperwhite, bringing a 300 ppi (pixels per inch) screen, the same resolution as the more expensive model. In addition, the battery lasts longer, charging is via USB-C and there is twice the memory.

11th generation Kindle (Image: Handout / Amazon)

Kindle now offers 16GB of memory for storing digital books and documents. It’s more than the Paperwhite, which has 8GB in the basic version.

Amazon promises that the battery lasts for six weeks, compared to four for the previous model, the 10th generation. The port is USB-C, standard which is currently more common than the old microUSB.

The device is also lighter (158 grams against 174) and compact (4 mm less in width and 2 mm less in height).

Dimensions of the 11th generation Kindle (Image: Disclosure / Amazon)

The new features make the model more similar to the Paperwhite, but there are still relevant differences. Both now have 300 ppi screens, but the more expensive version is larger: 6.8 inches versus 6 inches.

In addition, features such as lighting temperature adjustment and IPX8 water protection are still restricted to more expensive models, such as the Paperwhite and the very expensive Oasis.

If you don’t like blue light, or if you’re fancy and want to read in the pool or bathtub without worry, you’ll have to spend more.

New basic Kindle costs R$ 50 more than its predecessor

If you’re interested in the new Kindle, it’s available for pre-order on Amazon’s Brazilian website, at a price of R$499 (or R$474.05 in cash at Pix or boleto, with a 5% discount). Release is October 13th.

The old model is still on sale for R$ 449 (R$ 426.55 in cash). The Paperwhite starts at R$699 (R$664 in cash), and the top of the line Oasis costs R$1,349 (R$1,281.55).

