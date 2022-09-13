New releases on Netflix: September 13, 2022

Welcome to your first comprehensive daily recap of what’s new from Netflix in the US. Below, we’ll provide you with all the new daily Netflix releases in the US and also check out the trends in the three top 10 lists as of September 13, 2022.

Plenty to look forward to on Netflix later in the week, including some licensed movies like Bad Words and This is the end. We will also see new Netflix originals such as take revenge and Destiny: The Winx Saga season 2.

On this week’s agenda in relation to removals is the complete Saved by the Bell collection, which will depart exclusively for Peacock on the 15th of September. The Netflix Original Series For the life out at the end of the week too.

Best New Movies and New Series on Netflix

Colette (2018)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Wash Westmoreland

Cast: Keira KnightleyFiona ShawDominic West

Writer: Richard Glatzer, Wash Westmoreland and Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Runtime: 111 minutes

Netflix actually has a pretty good collection of Keira Knightley entries, but perhaps now at the top of the list is this new period drama where she plays the role of Colette.

Here’s what you can expect from what The Guardian called a “spunky, glamorous biopic”:

“Transported to glittering Paris, a woman writes to her husband and, strengthened by her success, fights for her identity as a writer and freethinker.”

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Aoi Yuki, Kenichiro Ohashi, Zach Aguilar

One of Netflix’s growing video game adaptations is the new anime series based on CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk franchise.

Batsh*t’s insane new series takes you into a world where corruption runs deep and ordinary people have body-enhancing implants. The series sees you following a talented but reckless street kid who strives to become a mercenary outlaw known as an edgerunner.

Complete list of new movies and shows on Netflix this week so far

2 new movies added today

Collection (2018) – R – English

– R – English Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Jo Koy owns the stage in a rousing stand-up set about public sneezing, perseverance, the indignities of sleep apnea and getting lost in the Philippines.

4 new TV series added today

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Little scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions – and working together to uncover the truth about everything!

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

In the Dark (Season 4) – TV-14 – English – Murphy Mason is getting the most out of life, until his friend is murdered. Forced to investigate, she finds herself embroiled in Chicago's drug world.

Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4) – TV-14 – English – After 10 years, a woman returns to her sleepy hometown and discovers that her high school crush is also an unusual foreigner.

Netflix’s Top 10 as of September 13, 2022

The 10 best movies on Netflix

end of the road morbius Despicable Me 2 My favorite evil time for me Friday Unlimited love in the village sing 2 Next Friday

Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Snake Kai devil in ohio the imperfect The crown narco-saints Diary of a Gigolo Dated and Related I survived a crime Weird stuff Partner follow-up

The 10 best children’s titles on Netflix

Despicable Me 2 My favorite evil sing 2 CoComelon Junior Bakery Show The Cuphead Show! Yours, mine and ours the spy next door Sam and Cat Barbie: Mermaid Power

