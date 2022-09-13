Niecy Nash is a rookie FBI agent in the series teaser ‘The Rookie: Feds’; Check out!

THE ABC released a new teaser of the series ‘The Rookie: Feds‘, starring Niecy Nash (‘Scream Queens’).

Check out:

The production will officially premiere on September 27th.

Created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winterthe series is a spin-off of ‘The Rookie‘.

Enjoy watching:

Simone Clark (nash) is the oldest recruit at the FBI academy. In The Rookie, the detective appeared at a major event to help the Los Angeles division when a student became the prime suspect in a terrorist attack. Simone is a single mother who had to put her career on the back burner so that her children could fulfill their own dreams. However, Simone is far from someone who runs away from a challenge. Now in her own series, The Rookie: Feds, the oldest FBI recruit will team up with the oldest trainee at the police academy to fight crime. However, given the duo’s unwelcoming fame, the rest of the police force doesn’t intend to make things easy for the rookies. For this unlikely duo, companionship and friendship will be essential to solve the most bizarre cases in the region.

The cast still has Frankie Faison, Felix Solis, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers and James Lesure.

Don’t forget to watch: