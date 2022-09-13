Nubank: Learn how to buy cryptocurrencies in the app

O Nubank recently announced a new area for buying and selling Cryptocurrencies in its app. Now the Nubank Crypto customers to trade with the world’s most demanded currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

The negotiation process can be carried out through the fintech application itself. According to fintech, the objective is to facilitate people’s access to the cryptocurrency market, which is still little explored in Brazil.

The minimum value for trading cryptocurrencies is R$1. In addition, coins can be purchased partially. It is worth mentioning that, after the sale of the cryptocurrency, the money falls directly into the user’s account.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Nubank?

The feature is now available to all fintech customers. If it still hasn’t appeared in the app, try to update it. See how to buy cryptocurrencies by Nubank Next:

Access the Nubank app and click on “Crypto”; Choose between Bitcoin and Ether; Read the Terms and Conditions and accept; Enter your password; Enter the amount you want to invest; Check the amount of cryptos and confirm the purchase; Enter your password again and you’re done!

Nubank will now have a function to schedule PIX

customers of Nubank can schedule transactions via PIX for keys used repeatedly. The new fintech functionality has been released and is available for Android and iOS users.

Initially, the Recurring Pix only have monthly frequency. Therefore, you will only be able to schedule one transaction for each recurring key per month. The news is being released gradually, so it may take a while to reach you.

According to the digital bank, the intention is for the feature to bring more practicality to customers. “The Recurring Pix is ​​another innovation that we have implemented in our digital account and in the PJ account to give them even more time to dedicate themselves to other activities, ensuring that their transfers will be made safely and within the timeframe they need ”, explained the lead manager of the Nubank Account, Arthur Valadao.

Another novelty announced by the Nubank this week it was the Ticket Finder. The new tool will allow users to discover all bank slips issued in their CPF and/or CNPJ.

The intention, not unlike that of the other resource, is to provide agility to fintech customers. It is important to note that both services are available in the “Payment Assistant” area, available on the application’s home screen.