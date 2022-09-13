An OnlyFans muse was inspired by the character Black Widow and reproduced a beautiful cosplay. The model Candylion left fans of Natasha Romanoff impressed with her talent and her beauty. You can check the result in the cosplay below, but first remember a little more about the history of the character honored by the model!

Learn more about the Black Widow character

Black Widow is actually Natasha Romanoff, who as a child was recruited by the KGB, a secret service of the former Soviet Union and there, she became a great fighter and magnificent spy. Black Widow doesn’t have super powers like most conventional heroes, she just uses her skills and mastery of martial arts. She is a character in which she inspires many women, for her strength, courage, intelligence and determination.

The movie character became even more famous for having actress Scarlett Johansson playing the Widow. In addition to having a solo film, she has also made several appearances in Marvel movies such as The Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame. In the latter, Black Widow sacrifices herself for love and leaves the MCU.

Black Widow – Solo film

In 2021, Black Widow received a solo film, enshrining her success in the Marvel Universe. The film was released in theaters and is still available in the Disney+ catalog. Read the Synopsis:

“Natasha Romanoff confronts the darkest parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her story emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to defeat her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left behind before becoming an Avenger.”

OnlyFans muse makes beautiful Black Widow cosplay

The OnlyFans model shared her cosplay in honor of Black Widow and of course, the result was amazing. With the black suit and two weapons, the model managed to reproduce the character with great mastery. Check out the result of this impressive cosplay below:

Image: Marvel Legacy

