Optical fiber ensures faster internet with less oscillations

The last few years have seen a significant increase in Brazilians using the internet, whether for home office, online classes or just for fun. According to the Tic Households 2020 survey, by the Regional Center for Studies for the Development of the Information Society (Cetic.br), the Brazil has 152 million service users. The number corresponds to 81% of the population aged 10 years and over.

Therefore, the concern with the quality of the internet, especially indoors, gained strength during and after the pandemic. After all, the place became destined to multipurpose: resting, studying and working. This need requires a good connection.

“Fiber optic internet is the best choice, because it is faster and has less signal oscillation”, explains the Director of Marketing and Content at Canaã Telecom, Alexandre Ferreira. And it is precisely to offer this type of connection one of the main differentials of the telecommunication company Canaã Telecom.

“With fiber optic internet, data transmission is much greater than other technologies, in addition to offering greater signal stability, because it does not suffer electromagnetic interference or transmission drops.” Alexandre Ferreira, Marketing and Content Director at Canaã Telecom

Why use fiber optics?

Fiber optic internet has high speed and signal stability. So, it is possible to watch videos faster on social networks, watch movies and play online games without lag (lag), in addition to being able to work from home without headaches.

According to the professional from the Canaã corporation, with the high-speed broadband connection, it is still possible to download heavy files faster with the high download speed. All this, thanks to Fiber To The Home or Fiber To The Home (FTTH) technology, which takes the broadband signal through the fiber optic cable directly into the home, ensuring more stability and speed.

According to Ferreira, “the fiber goes into the user’s house, and not just to the pole. So, nothing prevents the fiber optic structure from reaching the customer’s residence”. For this reason, this internet model has less signal oscillation.

How does the connection model work?

The fiber optic internet is a transmission medium whose data traffic is very high speed. But how?

The cables are composed of glass bundles, coated with reflective and insulating plastic. With the help of converters integrated into the transmitters, the entire data signal is transformed into light, which is transmitted through reflections along the entire cable, without any interference.

In this way, the great speed, stability and quality are making 70% faster fixed internet in Brazilaccording to Ookla studies, global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights.

Canaan Telecom

Canaã Telecom’s internet offers unlimited browsing, that is, without deductibles. You choose the browsing speed that best suits you. In the country’s capital, there are special plans ranging from 200 MB to an unlimited service, according to each client’s needs. They include download, upload and premium Wi-Fi.

Today, Canaã Telecom delivers a navigation experience, with high-speed broadband conditions and a guarantee of three fiber optic route providers. These routes are worldwide and reach Brazil through submarine cables, distributed throughout the national territory. With this, Canaã guarantees a constant and stable connection.

In the federal capital, it is present in the regions of Águas Claras, Taguatinga, Sudoeste, Cruzeiro, Octogonal and Setor Militar Urbano (SMU).

