‘Orphanage’ director’s lauded TERROR hits HBO Max after failing in theaters

Sometimes, hidden gems of the film industry pass under our radar due to numerous blockbusters – and that was the case for ‘Seven Minutes After Midnight’one of the film gems of the past decade.

The movie, which was considered a failure in theaters, is now one of the most watched of the year on HBO MAX.

The story is a passionate and moving story of overcoming and love that revolves around Conor (Lewis McDougall), a young boy who discovers that his mother (Felicity Jones) has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and is visited by a gigantic anthropomorphic monster (Liam Neeson) that will tell you three different stories.

Praised by the specialized critics, the feature film was applauded for the powerful script and the themes brought to the big screen, by the direction of JA Bayona (‘The Orphanage’) and for the visual effects – in addition to commenting on the performances of the protagonist cast. However, the work only earned $47 million at the worldwide box office (vs. $43 million budget).

To celebrate the success of HBO Max and give a little more space to a production that deserves to be appreciated, the CinePOP prepared a short list with some backstage trivia.

The original novel was initially written by Siobhan Dowd . However, Dowd died before finishing it, which is why the author Patrick Ness finished the story and insisted on giving credit to her idea.

. However, Dowd died before finishing it, which is why the author finished the story and insisted on giving credit to her idea. Tom Hollandwho collaborated with Bayona on the acclaimed ‘The impossible’, was the stand-in for the monster during filming. He received a special thanks during the credits.

Ness, who was also responsible for the script, revealed in an interview that one of the photos of the young Granny is, in fact, a promotional photo of Sigourney Weaver for ‘The ghost hunters’ from 1984.

for from 1984. This was the seventh project in which Neeson voiced a character in CGI. The first three were like Aslan in the franchise ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’; the fourth was as Fujimoto in the English language version of ‘Ponyo: A Friendship From the Sea’; the fifth was like Phango in ‘Khumba’; and the sixth was as Good Cop/Bad Cop in ‘A Lego adventure’.

Nesson, who plays the Monster in the feature film, appears as Conor’s grandfather in one of the photos in which the younger protagonist’s mother is in his lap.

The yew tree, which appears in the apothecary’s narrative, is characterized as a plant that can cure almost any disease in the world. In fact, much of the tree is toxic to humans and other mammals – but the toxicity of its substances is used in some chemotherapy drugs.

Weaver plays a British character in the film – and, contrary to what one might imagine, faking an English accent was not difficult at all; after all, the actress’ mother was from England.

The film follows the events of the book with absurd precision, making few differences. However, additional scenes were shot exclusively for the adaptation, including one set shortly after the original novel ended.

