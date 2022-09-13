Palmeiras wins spot in Libertadores 2023 and gets closer to Hendeca

Palmeiras became the first Brazilian team confirmed in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América 2023. The victory against Juventude put Verdão with 54 points and even more in the lead of the Brasileirão. The triumph confirmed at least sixth place in the National.

Flamengo, Internacional, Fluminense, Athletico and Corinthians have at least a 50% chance of finishing the tournament in the top six. That is, they fight directly for a place in the continental tournament.

In addition to confirming a spot in the next edition of Libertadores, Palmeiras considerably increased the chance of being Brazilian Champion. According to the GE, Verdão reached an 80.5% chance of lifting the trophy.

To get an idea of ​​the size of the difference, Flamengo, in third place, has 6.4%. Internacional, current vice leader, has 5.8%.

Palmeiras in Libertadores

In the last three editions, the palm trees participated in two decisions and took the cup on both occasions. In January 2021, at Maracanã, Breno Lopes scored the Palestinian goal against Santos that confirmed the second championship.

In 2021, in Montevideo, it was Deyverson’s turn to become a hero when he scored against Flamengo. In 2023, Alviverde will seek the fourth championship of the competition.

In 2022, Abel Ferreira’s team failed to advance to the big decision. He was eliminated by Athletico at Allianz Parque after a 2-2 draw. In the first match, the Paraná won 1-0 at Arena da Baixada.

