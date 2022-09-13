“Palmeirenses, cheer”; André Hernan stirs up Verdão fans and delivers the day that Abel will choose Endrick as a starter

Palmeiras met again with the victory in the Brasileirão last Saturday (10), when they beat Juventude by 2 to 1 with goals from Rony and Zé Rafael. With the result, Verdão increased the advantage to the 2nd place, which is now Internacional. The distance between the Paulistas and the Gaucho team is 8 points so far. Palestra had not won a match since August 13, when they beat arch-rivals Corinthians 1-0 at Neo Química Arena.

One of the reasons for the stumbles both in the Brasileirão and in the Libertadores is due to the fact that the attackers did not live a good moment. Rony and Flaco Lopez oscillate with a certain frequency. Navarro has not yet engaged and Merentiel, although he was decisive in the draw against RB Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista, is still not fully adapted to Brazil and Abel Ferreira is very cautious with the Uruguayan.

Even so, Palmeiras fans are pressing for Endrick, who recently turned 16 and signed his first professional contract with the Brasileirão leader, to make his debut and take charge of the position. Afraid that the athlete, with polls from almost all the teams in Europe, will play little for Alviverde, the fanatics from Palmeiras are pressing for Abel Ferreira to select him as soon as possible. But that should not happen anytime soon in 2022, according to journalist André Hernán.

According to the reporter, Abel Ferreira is very cautious with the young Palmeirense, as he also does with striker Meretiel, and has already set a possible date to put him on the field for the first time: the idea is to put the 16-year-old in field when Verdão settles the invoice for the Brasileirão title. “Palmeirenses, root for the team to be champions as soon as possible. When the players go on ‘vacation,’ Endrick will play”, said the journalist while participating in the program “Meiuca”, by Camisa 21, on YouTube.

Palmeiras can take another important step towards the title next Sunday (18) when they will host Santos, at Allianz Parque, at 18:30. In addition to shooting in the lead, Alviverde can sink the rival, who this Monday (12), saw coach Lisca ask to leave Clube da Baixada Santista.