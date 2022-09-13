Percy Jackson and the Olympians series gets first teaser; watch video – Cities

Photo: Reproduction | Disney Plus

Disney+ has released the first teaser for the long-awaited series of Percy Jackson and the Olympics. Without much detail, the preview features Percy’s narration and highlights Camp Half-Blood.

For now, according to the author of the books and executive producer of the series, the first season is expected to arrive in 2024, but there is no confirmed premiere date.

See the trailer below:

Check out the cast of the series:

The first two books have already been adapted for film with Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson in the lead roles, but most fans (and Rick Riordan himself) prefer to forget about it. See the new cast:

– Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

– Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

– Aryan Simhadri as Groover Underwood

– Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Percy’s mother

– Glynn Turman as Chiron, centaur and activities director at Camp Half-Blood

– Jason Mantzoukas as Dionisio/Mr. D, head of Camp Half-Blood

– Megan Mullally as Alecto, a math teacher aka Ms. Dodds

– Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, Percy’s selfish and lazy stepfather

The first book, The Lightning Thief, will be adapted for the first season. If production continues, the next four seasons will adapt Sea of ​​Monsters, The Titan’s Curse, Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian, respectively.

*Text by intern Ana Paula Brito Vieira, supervised by Daniella Zanotti