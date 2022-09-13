Pezzolano stands out outside the CRB at home and cites ‘dangers’ for Cruzeiro

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DAPress Paulo Pezzolano prepares Cruzeiro for a duel with CRB, on Saturday, at Rei Pel

“It will be a very complicated game, as everyone has been up until now.” These were the words of coach Paulo Pezzolano when designing Cruzeiro’s next commitment in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. This Saturday (17/9), at 8:30 pm, Raposa will face CRB at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the national competition.

In a press conference held on Tuesday morning (13), at Toca da Raposa II, the Uruguayan coach highlighted the strength of the opponent within his domains and listed some difficulties that Cruzeiro may encounter.

“It’s going to be a very complicated game, as they all have been so far. CRB hasn’t lost at home since April 27, against Nutico, it was the only game they lost at home. We know we’re going to visit a very difficult field and complicated against a rival that has been growing, that wants to seek access”, he began.

“It will be a very difficult game for us and we are aware of that, but we have to try to make the game depend on us, on what we do, and not on what the rival does. We have to prepare our heads and put more intensity than ever before, because the opponent will play the game of life. We have to play an excellent game to win, that’s the reality”, he added.

As home team, CRB comes from 13 unbeaten matches. Since the defeat to Nutico – the only one of the Alagoas club at home in the Second Division – there have been five wins and eight draws.

However, the campaign is not enough to place CRB among the best hosts: only the 11th place in the ranking of this item, with 57.7% of success. But it’s the 26 points added at home that support the dream of access to the national elite next year.

According to calculations by the mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the Galo de Campina has a 4.5% chance of access.

Pezzolano press conference and press return Toca II Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS Busy day at Toca: Pezzolano press conference, press return to CT and field training – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues / EM DA PRESS

Cruise Objective

With nine rounds to go in Serie B, Cruzeiro is fighting to confirm mathematical access and win the title. According to Pezzolano, these are not the only goals of Cruzeiro players for the decisive sequence.

“Now CRB, then Vasco, all these games will be very difficult, but we are also playing for something very important, the players are playing to win the title for the next game and to stay for next year”, stated.

Cruzeiro is the leader of Segundona, with 62 points – 11 more than the vice-leader Bahia and 18 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4. CRB is in eighth position, with 40 points.