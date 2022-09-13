Protesters Detained Over Protests Against King Charles and Monarchy

London – Although almost everything is going according to plan in the tributes to Queen Elizabeth, one factor has been escaping the control of the organizers: the protests of those opposed to the monarchy and the accession of King Charles to the throne, which resulted in arrests in London, Edinburgh and Oxford in the last few years. last two days.

In Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland whose population can decide in a referendum next year whether to leave the United Kingdom, boos were heard on Sunday (11) during the proclamation of Charles III as the new king. A young woman was arrested for carrying a sign saying “not my king” and calling for an end to the monarchy.

This Monday morning (12), a post in the Evening Standard newspaper, showed a woman being surrounded and led by police for holding a sign with just three words, “Not my King” in front of London Parliament, and already had over 1.5 million views on Twitter.

In the procession in Scotland in the afternoon, a protester shouted at Prince Andrew as the Queen’s funeral procession passed through Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. In Oxford, a man who was arrested while protesting the monarchy called the punishment an “outrageous attack on democracy”.

Prince Andrew heckled as the Queen’s coffin passes pic.twitter.com/85m9jUgszF — Christopher Marshall (@chrismarshll) September 12, 2022

The Welsh demonstrations also took place during the proclamation of Charles as King of Wales, this Sunday (11). A group of anti-royalists held up posters outside Cardiff Castle, where only 2,000 guests were allowed to enter to watch the event.

The posters, written in English and Welsh, had inscriptions such as “Not our King!” and “Stop the colonial subjugation of the Welsh!”.

Asked about the incidents at a daily press conference, the official British government spokesman played down: “This is a period of national mourning for the vast majority of the country, but the fundamental right to protest remains the cornerstone of our democracy.” .

Readers criticized action to quell protests against Charles

Without taking sides, the Evening Standard’s post reported that an anti-monarchy protester carrying a sign reading “Not my King” had been taken away by police.

🔴An anti-Royal protester holding a poster with the slogan ‘Not my king’ has been pictured being led away by police 👇 pic.twitter.com/qsur4TT6vz — Evening Standard (@standardnews) September 12, 2022

Most readers, however, sided with the protester, disapproving of the police’s actions. One of them wrote:

“Was he doing something wrong? It looks like he was just holding a sign…”

Another asked:

“Where is the free speech defense brigade when you need it most?”

Also in London, lawyer Paul Powlesland posted on Twitter the recording he made with his cell phone of the approach of a police officer who threatened him with arrest if he wrote “Not My King” on the blank paper he was holding. In the posts, he said:

“He asked for my details and confirmed that he would arrest me under the Public Order Act because someone might be offended.” “A period of mourning for the queen is fine, but using this period to cement Charles’ rise as king and quell any dissent to the rise as disrespectful is outrageous.” pic.twitter.com/8s01SZc1gx — Paul Powlesland (@paulpowlesland) September 12, 2022

Request for “Republic Now!” during Charles’ proclamation

If, on the one hand, the events that are monopolizing the attention of the British people reinforce the image of royalty, on the other hand, they are the ideal stage for those who are not satisfied with it.

During Charles’ proclamation in Edinburgh on Sunday, the lord leading the ceremony ended his speech by declaring “God save the king”, as he was joined by the crowd.

At that moment, boos were heard mixed with applause. The national anthem was then sung, but then shouts of “Republic now” were heard!

A slight Republican ruckus after the Proclamation in Edinburgh – a small cluster of blokes booing and yelling “republic now” after it was read out.

They were quickly drowned out by the surrounding crowd shouting “God save the King”. pic.twitter.com/d4CqGd9fEl — Tom Eden (@TomEden11) September 11, 2022

In the end, after the ceremony’s conductor called for three greetings to the new king shouting “hip hip” for “hurrah!” responses, boos were heard for a second time.

Arrest for protest against monarchy and King Charles

When the proclamation ended in Edinburgh, a woman was arrested nearby. The protest was not directly against King Charles III. She carried a crude poster, made from a piece of cardboard, calling for an end to imperialism and the abolition of the monarchy.

Police in Scotland said the arrest was made outside St Giles’ Cathedral, where the Queen’s memorial service took place on Monday.

The protester appeared before the crowd in front of Mercat Cross holding the sign, which read: “f*** imperialism, for the abolition of the monarchy”.

Police officers took her away, to applause from many in the crowd. The police statement was laconic: it reported that a 22-year-old girl was arrested “due to a violation of the peace”.

Scream of “Who elected you?” also causes detention

Symon Hill, 45, was arrested for shouting “Who elected him?” when the proclamation of the new king was read at Oxford.

I was arrested today in #Oxford after I voiced my opposition to the proclamation of “#CharlesIII“. Can we be arrested simply for expressing an opinion in public? I was arrested under the Police Bill passed earlier this year. This is an outrageous assault on democracy.#NotMyKing — Symon Hill (@SymonHill) September 11, 2022

The protester told The Guardian that three security guards approached him before the police intervened. He said he was taken to a police van despite protests from others present, who defended his right to free speech.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “A 45-year-old man has been arrested for a disturbance caused during the proclamation ceremony of King Charles III in Oxford.

“He was subsequently detained and investigated for offenses against public order. The man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense under section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.”

For now, the cases are few in relation to the huge amount of people who have lined up on the streets to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth and her son Charles.

And if it depends on the wide reach of the Public Order Law, the cases should remain few. Section 5 may apply to any behavior “capable of causing harassment, alarm or distress”. Screams, posters and slogans included.

In an interview with The Guardian, the civil liberties advocacy group Liberty said it was alarmed by the police response to anti-monarchy protesters.

For Liberty, the new powers recently given to police to curb protests, and the way in which they are being applied by police, are of deep concern.

The group’s head of policy and campaigns, Jodie Beck, said:

“Given the context we are in at the moment, it is not surprising that the police are interpreting certain laws in a completely distorted way.”

Also heard by the Guardian, opposition MP Zarah Sultana, from the Labor Party, was keen to point out the obvious:

“No one should be arrested for just expressing republican opinions. It is extraordinary – and shocking – that this needs to be said.”