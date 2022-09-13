Public bids begin to be made in the metaverse

The city hall of Uberlândia, in Minas, is the first in the country to ratify the result of the bidding process in the metaverse. Mayor Odelmo Leão put on the special glasses and confirmed the sale of eight lots from the South Technological Pole by virtually bringing together companies that won the public tender. Thus, the city became the first in Brazil to use the tool to carry out a symbolic administrative act of homologation of a public tender. The entire ceremony was carried out through the Horizon Workrooms online service, using virtual and augmented reality glasses. After the signature, the approval and adjudication of the sale of the lots were carried out in the traditional way: published in the Official Gazette of the Municipality. However, this is the first step for the public sector to start using the metaverse as another tool.

Meeting in the metaverse was the first to mark the approval of a public tender in the country, in Uberlândia.

Jeez!

The Public Ministry filed an action for the city of Casemiro de Abreu to stop celebrating the municipality’s 163 years with money from royalties. And the bill can be high: BRL 1.8 million would be spent on hiring shows, renting chemical toilets and holding a three-day rodeo.

Complaining helps

Partisans published here a photo of sidewalks in the Retiro occupied by fruit and vegetable stalls from a local store, in addition to other obstacles for pedestrians. Behold, the city hall went there to give the troublemakers a listen. If you persist, now it’s fine!

Must be the hackers…

And the City Council will bid for a new bank for the employees’ payroll. About 300 people. We even wanted to know more details to tell you about how much profit is estimated from the transfer of the sheet, but since last week the ‘contracts and bids’ part of the Chamber’s Transparency Portal has been offline…

New in the area!

Folks, for you! And who appeared accompanying candidate for governor Rodrigo Neves on the streets of Petrópolis? Former councilor Marcos Novaes. Been missing since 2020 when he ran for mayor.

Anonymous

Now, speaking of Rodrigo Neves, it is boring as hell for the candidate who comes to the city for a walk in the streets and is recognized by the total of zero people.

Hi, gone!

And the Civil Guard video surveillance bus that appeared? God knows why it was parked in one of the stalls at the end of Rua do Imperador, thus reducing the available spaces for commercial loading and unloading…

more vitamin

Far from the Partisans being encouraging the telecatch in the City Council, but Léo França, who took office as an alternate in place of Ronaldo Ramos, will have to reinforce the angu with beans. In the first match it was 3 x 0 Octávio Sampaio.

Try again, people!

On the eve of Pink October, the city council could make another attempt to buy a new mammography unit for Hospital Alcides Carneiro. The amount of R$ 1.1 million, from a parliamentary amendment, is already in the accounts of the municipality, which came to make a bid last month, which was deserted. I could try again to celebrate Breast Cancer Prevention Month with more of this equipment.

Born in Brasília, but based in Petrópolis, the visual artist Olivia Policastro exhibits at the Cultural Gallery of Shopping Estação Itaipava, the show “Kura Corazón”, with free admission. Her works can be viewed until September 25, from Wednesday to Sunday, from 1 pm to 7 pm.

turnaround

It had been a while since there had been such a busy weekend in state politics. In less than 72 hours, Claudio Castro’s deputy changed four times: Washington Reis, former mayor of Caxias, resigned because his candidacy was barred by the TRE, which would be difficult to reverse; Vinicius Farah, from União Brasil, who was state secretary for Economic Development, was Castro’s favorite, but was barred by parties such as the MDB; Then came the deputy Dr. Luizinho, who was stopped by Washington Reis (who left, but has morals) and, finally, the name of Thiago Pampolha was arrived at, an indication of the MDB of the Picciani brothers, Rafael and Leonardo.

