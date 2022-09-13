Queen Elizabeth II’s fortune surprises many people; check the values ​​in detail

On Thursday (8) the world was taken by surprise with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. At the age of 96, the Queen died at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. The announcement of such a tragedy was made through the official channels of the royal family. She was the longest-lived British monarch in history, who spent no more than 70 years on the throne. During the period, she went through countless crises and wars and, as a result, became a pop icon.

As reported by the British Royal House on Twitter, the Queen died peacefully in Balmoral on Thursday afternoon. But the world, although in shock, had those who wondered what the monarch’s wealth would be or how much it was worth. Despite being very discreet about her heritage, it is possible to estimate the fortune left by Elizabeth II. Wants to know? So, see below.

What was the fortune left by Queen Elizabeth II?

First of all, it is important to note that what is known is just speculation. This is because, as stated above, the queen has always been very discreet about her wealth, and has never exposed or talked to anyone about her fortune.

According to experts, the Queen’s fortune is around £365 million. This represents a real value of BRL 2.2 billion at the exchange rate, from the date of her death. They made an estimate as per their receipts.

Where did so much money come from?

You must be wondering: where did so much money come from? Well, according to the Good To website, the Queen received values ​​from 03 sources:

Every year she received a sum from the British government (Sovereign Grant), the private stipend and her personal wealth and inheritance. These last 02 were not financed by the taxpayer, they are independent sources of wealth.

In 2012, the Sovereign Grant Act was created, a kind of “bag” that reserved 15% of the profits made by the Crown Estate for the Queen. In this case, the monarch received around 85.9 million pounds (R$ 520 million). The Royal Family’s official website publishes financial reports annually and explains how this money is spent.

She also received from the Duchy of Lancaster, income from the private purse, a land portfolio. At the end of March 2021, the Duchy of Lancaster had 577.3 million pounds (BRL 3.4 billion) of net assets under its control, which generated a net surplus of 22.3 million pounds (BRL 135 million). million), amount received by her.

Some say the Queen also profited from visitor fees for royal estates like Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Tower of London. But this is nothing more than speculation. The queen, in turn, never received a penny for these fees.

Finally, another case that draws attention is the Crown Jewels, which many believe to be the sovereign. However, the jewels are not from Elizabeth II, they just belong to the monarch on the throne at that time.

