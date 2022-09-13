Rayssa Leal confirms participation in the STU National in Recife

The city of Recife will have a radical air this week with the presence of the third and decisive stage of the STU National 2022, from September 16 to 18, which will feature the best of skateboarding in the country. The star Rayssa Leal, silver medal at the Tokyo Olympicsits confirmed.

The largest number of subscribers is in the Street modality, a total of 66, being 46 in the male and 20 in the female. Who leads the circuit among the girls is Gabi Mazzeto, while João Lucas Alves, Xuxu, appears in first among the boys. In the Park modality, there are 51 skaters who will parade their talent on the Rua da Aurora track, 33 in the men’s, which has Pedro Carvalho at the top so far, and 18 in the women’s, with Raicca Ventura very close to the title this season.

“I’m very happy to be able to compete in another stage of the STU. Seeing the girls and having fun with them will be really cool. And I know we’re going to show a high level skateboarding in Recife. get to know the city, which everyone says is very beautiful”, said Rayssa, who took the opportunity to summon the Pernambuco fans to closely follow the competition and what Brazil has to offer in skateboarding.

Even younger than Rayssa, who is 14 years old, the prodigy Gui Khury, 13, is another sure presence in Recife, only in the Park modality. First skater to perform the 1,080 on a vertical ramp, as well as being the youngest to complete a 900, even at age 8 (in 2020, he was officially awarded such feats in Guinness World Records), he is excited to be able to compete. a competition of this importance in the Northeast.

“I am very excited for this stage of the STU, which will have a new track, in a different place for me. Not to mention that I’m always very happy to be able to compete here in Brazil with my friends and alongside so many people who are in charge of skateboarding. We will have another high quality event”, said Gui Khury, from Curitiba.

