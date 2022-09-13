Red Bull’s plan indicates Ferrari didn’t make a mistake in strategy







Sebastian Vettel’s retirement triggered a virtual safety car on lap 11 of the Italian GP, ​​and the Ferrari took the opportunity to change the tires on Leclerc’s car. That change, so early in the race, pushed the Monegasque to a two-stop strategy and out of step with leader Verstappen, who was one-stop.

But while some questioned whether the Ferrari made a mistake or not when making the stop, rival Red Bull considers it to be a viable option at that time.

However, the final deciding factor was that Ferrari never had the pace to race Red Bull, so whatever the strategy, I would never help you succeed.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said Sunday night that his team was ready to stop Verstappen if Leclerc hadn’t stopped during the virtual safety car – but he doesn’t think strategy was the deciding factor in the race.

“We understand why they did it”, he said. “I think we had a faster car. I think strategically they made a good choice. I think we had a faster package today. So I think we would have won the race regardless.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ferrari team boss, Mattia Binottosaid his team realized early in the race that they didn’t have the speed or tire life to match Verstappen on the same strategy – so he needed to try something different.

Reflecting on stopping during the virtual safety car, Binotto said: “In hindsight, we believe it was the right decision when the safety car came out at that point in the race.

“We knew Charles had good pace, but Max managed to take better care of the tires and he was already faster for us. Keeping the same simple strategy of his, one stop, he would have beaten us sooner or later.

“So the only chance for us was to somehow change the strategy. we had a bit of bad luck because the VSC ended while we were still in the pitlane, not getting the full potential benefit of the VSC, but I still think Max overall was faster today and impossible to beat.”

Binotto said that when teams are fighting a faster car, they need to try to do something different with strategy if they are to have any hope of coming out on top.

“It’s not difficult to beat a faster car, it’s impossible,” he said. “Usually you win if you have the fastest car and you can only go wrong with strategies.

“Whatever the strategy [para Max] he would have won: this is the point. But stopping and going two stops with Charles wasn’t the wrong decision because you never know what might happen later in the race. You never know how tire degradation can be on the Max over longer periods of time.

“If you look at the car behind George, for example, the gap Charles had at the end of the race compared to George was big and comfortable.

“So overall it wasn’t a risk, but let me say a gamble, which could have turned into a gamble. a positive choice.”

