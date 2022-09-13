Referee corrects the score sheet and places Palmeiras’ winning goal for Murilo instead of Zé Rafael | palm trees

The addendum to the document was made this Tuesday, after the CBF Arbitration Commission got in touch to review the bid. Zé headed the corner kicked by Scarpa, but the ball deflected the defender before going in.
Referee changes the scorer of Palmeiras’ goal against Juventude from Zé Rafael to Murilo – Photo: Reproduction/CBF
Zé Rafael celebrates a goal for Palmeiras, but Murilo is the one who is the author of it — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
The two joked with the doubt about the author of the goal after the victory:
– The goal is mine, if he wants to steal, he’s slutty, he didn’t even see the ball (laughs). I headed, the ball ended up deflecting him – said Zé Rafael.
– In my word, the goal was from Zé, he who made the move. I only took one sweep, and the goal was his – added Murilo.
Despite the defender’s declaration, he now reaches eight goals in the season for Verdão, while shirt 8 remains with seven.
