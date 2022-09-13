Rodrigo Sant’Anna’s marriage to television screenwriter Junior Figueiredo comes to an end

Yahoo Originals

Movies and series that portray the reign of Queen Elizabeth II

The history of the British monarchy has inspired numerous television and film works over the decades. Whether for scandals, controversies, fascination with royal customs and even conspiracy theories, the lives of royals have already been portrayed in several productions. The long reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch who died at the age of 96 on Thursday (8) and was in power in the United Kingdom for seven decades, gave rise to many documentary works and inspired series of fiction. Discover five productions about the life of the monarch: “The Crown” The Netflix historical fiction series follows the moments since the marriage of Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99. The chronicle follows the life of the monarch from 1940 to modern times. Over the decades, episodes touch on the personal intrigues, romances and political rivalries that helped shape the 20th century. “The Queen” With Helen Mirren in the role of Queen Elizabeth II, the 2006 film follows the monarch shortly after Princess Diana’s death in a car accident. Alongside Prime Minister Tony Blair, the sovereign tries to find the best way for the royal family to respond publicly to the tragedy, respecting privacy as they experience grief. “The Royal House of Windsor” Released by Netflix, the documentary series shows how the British royal family survived the last 100 years of power struggles and political maneuvering. “Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen” Described as the documentary that portrays the “intimate” side of Queen Elizabeth II, the production aims to present a little-seen side of the monarch, with a more relaxed and dedicated attitude to the family. The BBC production features never-before-seen archival footage, which is part of the British crown’s private collection. “Being the Queen” Released by National Geographic, Tom Jennings’ documentary brings together exclusive interviews from dozens of people who knew Queen Elizabeth II personally. Throughout the production, they recount their stories of her life during some of the most important events in the history of the British monarchy.