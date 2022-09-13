Russia has spent more than BRL 1.5 billion on campaign financing for candidates around the world since 2014 – News

US intelligence released a report on Tuesday (13) in which it claims that Russia secretly sent at least 300 million dollars (about R$ 1.5 billion) to foreign political parties and candidates in more than 20 countries. since 2014 to gain influence.

The US “believes that these are minimal estimates and that Russia may have secretly transferred additional funds in undetected cases,” a US official said. Information on specific countries was not disclosed.

The document cites the case of a Russian ambassador to an unnamed Asian country who allegedly paid millions of dollars to a presidential candidate.

The administration of President Joe Biden requested the assessment after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which prompted Washington to try to isolate Moscow and arm Kiev.





The United States shares the information it finds with governments in more than 100 countries, the official said, as part of the “Summit of Democracies” initiative, launched by Biden after defeating Republican Donald Trump at the polls.

The new assessment does not cover US domestic policy.

In the past, US intelligence services have accused Moscow of intervening in the 2016 elections, primarily through its manipulation of social media, to support Trump, who has expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The United States is working hard to address our vulnerabilities, and we urge other countries to do the same,” the official said.



