Sam Rockwell awaits invitation to return

Sam Rockwell admitted that he is just awaiting an invitation from Marvel Studios to return to the role of Justin Hammer. The actor sees a big opportunity in the long-awaited Thunderbolts.

In addition to Iron Man 2, Rockwell also had a role in the short film All Hail The King.

“Yes, definitely. Thunderbolts… I would like that. That looks cool. Which villains go into this? Yea! Yeah, that’s fun… Hammer is kind of like Lex Luthor.”

told the The Discourse.

In the comics, Justin Hammer is a villain who first appeared in 1978’s Iron Man #120, created by Bob Layton, John Romita Jr. and David Micheliniebeing a rival of Tony Stark.

According to the official concept art, the Thunderbolts lineup will feature: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

There are no plot details for now.

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

Thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the premiere is scheduled for July 26, 2024.