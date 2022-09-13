“Sausage Fingers” | Why does King Charles III have swollen hands?

Ever since Charles III, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned the UK’s monarch, an unusual feature has gained the internet’s attention: his “sausage fingers” – so named by the former prince himself. The curious swelling, it is noted, usually happens after long flights and when Charles visits hot countries like Australia and India.

Although it has drawn attention here in Brazil and in other countries now, the British have been obsessed with the extremities of the royal family member for some time now. In the last 12 months, for example, “Prince Charles swollen fingers” was a search term with several peaks in the US, Canada, Australia and, of course, the UK, according to Google Trends.

Sausage fingers often appear on Charles’ trips to hot countries and after long flights (Image: Revolve royal launch/Flickr)

What would have caused the swelling?

Remote diagnosis is difficult and will never be more accurate, doctors report — that’s because we don’t know what causes the swelling, as Buckingham Palace has never issued official statements reporting health concerns related to Charles III’s condition. The redness and swelling, in addition to the jokes, cause some concern regarding the 73-year-old monarch’s health.

Interestingly, the first mention of Charles’ fingers comes from a letter he wrote to a friend, where he reports the birth of his first child – William, now 40 years old – and comments that he would have “sausage toes, just like his father”. In 2012, the then prince’s visit to a pub in England was what generated images of those swollen fingers, and that’s where the interest began.

In 2021, Charles visited India and went barefoot, a must at the entrance to holy sites: it was noted that his feet were also swollen. Doctors comment that this can come from heart or kidney problems, as well as chronic venous insufficiency and varicose veins. The heat can, yes, make the swelling worse, but flights over 2 hours influence it even more. In fact, a disease called dactylitis, which consists of inflammation of one or more fingers, gives them a sausage-like appearance, as the joints suffer diffuse swelling.

Charles III and his wife Camilla visit India: the monarch’s swollen fingers are noted (Image: Government of India/Public Domain)

Age, according to experts, only impacts these symptoms if associated conditions exist, such as heart disease or kidney failure. Edemas like Charles III’s are often painless, which leads patients to ignore the condition and not seek treatment, however — over time, the condition worsens. Rheumatic issues can also trigger swelling.

In the case of musculoskeletal conditions, what causes the bumps can be crystals, such as those that cause gout, from inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, or even autoimmune disorders that affect the soft tissue of tissues. In this case, however, there is joint pain, stiffness and difficulty moving, especially after resting.

Source: with information from Folha de S. Paulo and Revista Paulista de Rheumatology