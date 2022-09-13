SBT broadcasts a game LIVE today (13) throughout Brazil; see which

Credit: SBT Disclosure

It’s the day of another game on the SBT screen. Today, the network broadcasts the match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona LIVE for the whole country, valid for the second round of the Champions League group stage.

The match between Bayern Munich vs Barcelona is scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time), but the SBT broadcast starts shortly before, at 15:45. The game will be shown live throughout Brazil and will be narrated by Téo José with comments by Mauro Beting and Nadine Basttos. Fred Ring leads the presentation of the opening game with João Venturi in the report directly from Germany.

Write it down on the agenda 🤝 The schedule of the #SBTSports of the week 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Kp6oeheglI — SBT Sports (@sbt_sports) September 10, 2022

Both teams are coming from a victory in the first round of Group C. Bayern Munich defeated Inter Milan, in Italy, 2-0. Barcelona, ​​in turn, thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5×1 in Spain.

In addition to the game speaking for itself, an element adds an extra spice to the duel. Striker Robert Lewandowski will meet Bayern Munich for the first time and playing inside the Allianz Arena. The Pole started the Champions League for Barça, scoring a hat-trick.

Check out the game that SBT broadcasts LIVE today:

Champions League – Second round of the group stage

Bayern Munich (ALE) vs Barcelona (ESP)

09/13 – Tuesday – From 3:45 pm (Brasília time)

Right after the match, SBT follows live on its YouTube and Facebook channel with Futlive. The attraction will be presented by the narrator Luiz Alano and counts on the participation of the professionals involved in the transmission to discuss the game day.