Season 3 of Emily in Paris: Everything we know and what we can expect

image credit: Netflix

Get ready for more drama and epic fashion moments because Emily in Paris will return for season three. The romantic comedy series became a sensation when the first season was released on Netflix in October 2020. Emily in Paris it became the perfect pandemic binge.

Emily Cooper’s adventures in Paris, both in her career and in her personal life, continued in the second season. Emily in Paris the second season was released in December 2021. Netflix quickly gave Emily in Paris the green light for season 3. HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about Emily in Paris session 3.

Emily in Paris: Season 1 summary

The series began with Emily Cooper getting her dream job in Paris. She was selected to represent her marketing company abroad and has lived in Paris since her boss was pregnant at the time. At first, Emily tried to make a long-distance relationship with her Chicago boyfriend work, but they quickly broke up after their move.

Emily met new friends when she started to settle in Paris. She approached Mindy, Camille, and the handsome chef Gabriel. It didn’t take long for Emily to develop feelings for Gabriel as their friendship evolved. Just before Gabriel moved to Normandy to open a restaurant, they stayed.

Hot articles now

Gabriel didn’t move to Normandy and stayed in Paris to launch his own restaurant. Emily soon realized that she didn’t want to get in the way of her friendship with Camille, who was in an on-and-off relationship with Gabriel herself, so Emily ended anything romantic with Gabriel. The first season ended with Camille texting Emily about Gabriel staying in Paris and asking to talk. Emily was immediately worried that Camille had found out about her meeting with Gabriel. (Spoiler alert: Camille found out in season two.)

Emily in Paris: Season 2 summary

The official synopsis for Season 2 was: “Now more rooted in her life in Paris, Emily is getting better at navigating the city, but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work – which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who infuriates and intrigues her.”

Related Link

The second season started right where the first season left off. Emily stayed in Paris and decided that she couldn’t date Gabriel because of her relationship with Camille. However, Camille found out that they had sex and was furious with Emily. Since she was officially single again, Emily started dating Alfie, a manager from her French class.

When it came to her work with Savoir, there was a lot of drama for Emily. Madeline traveled to Paris and was at odds with pretty much everyone. Pierre left the company, followed by Sylvie at the end of the season. Sylvie decided to open her own agency. This left Emily torn between staying with Savoir or joining Sylvie in her new company.

Despite her new romance with the dashing Alfie, Emily’s feelings for Gabriel remained. Alfie had to return to London, but told Emily that he wanted to make a long-distance relationship work. Emily confessed to Mindy that she was still in love with Gabriel, even after reconciling with Camille.

At the end of season 2, Emily went to Gabriel’s house to say that she was in love with him, but found out that he had gotten back together with Camille. Emily started crying after leaving. The season ended with Emily calling Sylvie about her future. “I made my decision,” she said.

The ending left fans wondering about Emily’s decision, which will likely remain a mystery until a trailer is released. However, we have a feeling we know what Emily has decided. After all, she will still be in Paris!

Release date: when will it be Emily in Paris 3rd season will be released

O Emily in Paris The release date for the third season has not been confirmed by Netflix. The third season was officially announced in January 2022, when Netflix renewed the series for a third season. and 4. “Say ‘bonjour’ to 3 and 4! EMILY IS BACK OFFICIALLY FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!” the caption on Emily in Paris Instagram page read.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

lily collins celebrated the 2-season renewal with a heartfelt Instagram post. “Woke up early to deliver VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for season 3… And wait, season 4!!!!! I can’t say if Emily would love or hate this ad outfit, but she would be screaming anyway. Really love you all, thank you so much for the amazing support. Seriously, I can’t wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!…” she wrote.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Production on Season 3 began in June 2022. Netflix released a photo of the first script for Season 3 on the table read, as well as a photo of Lily and Ashley Park in Paris. “Back at a table together, and not for a client meeting or dinner. production on season three is starting now!” the caption read.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

Despite not having a release date yet, Emily in Paris Season 3 will likely be released in early 2023. Filming will take a few months. Netflix also did not say whether seasons 3 and 4 will be filmed back-to-back.

Where can I watch previous seasons of Emily in Paris?

The first two seasons of Emily in Paris are currently available to stream globally on Netflix. The series is exclusive to Netflix, so Emily in Paris It is not available to watch on any other streaming service or cable channel. All you need to watch the first 20 episodes is a Netflix subscription!

What do we know about what will happen next season?

Emily in Paris the third season will waste no time. The series will begin after Emily’s big decision. “She is facing an important decision. She has reasons to choose multiple doors at the end of season two, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she chooses and why,” said creator Darren Star. TV line. “That’s what season three is going to be about. When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is: where is your heart? Is it where you came from, or where you are at the moment? Emily will be struggling with that too.”

Emily’s decision about her future career will be “really intertwined” with her personal life and Gabriel “because it’s her life, and she has very strong feelings for Gabriel.” Darren added, “That’s a question she’s going to have to face is, how can she manage her relationship issues with her work issues, which, by the end of season two, are at stake.”

He also told she, “There is no choice that will make everything better and please everyone. And I think Emily is also… a bit of a people-pleaser, and she’s going to make a decision that’s going to make some people unhappy. And she’s going to have to deal with that next season as well.”

Before the third season began filming, Lily didn’t even know the details of Emily’s decision. “I think there are pros and cons to each one,” said the actress. she. “I think Emily is impressed that Sylvie would want her to go with her. And so, at the same time, she’s now found this relationship with Alfie and… maybe she’d love to go to London. It’s just a Eurostar train ride away. So I don’t know. I think there would be fun in both elements at the same time. Is there a world where there could be both? You do not know. I think in the world of Emilyeverything is possible.”

Even if he was heading back to London, you’ll see Alfie again in Season 3. TV line. “London is not far from Paris.” Furthermore, it was revealed in April 2022 that Lucien Laviscountalso known as Alfie, will be a series regular in Season 3.

Netflix has yet to reveal how many episodes the third season will have. If the third season follows the previous seasons, it will consist of 10 episodes.

Everything we know about season 3

Emily in Paris production on season three is now underway, and we’ve already seen Lily and Ashley reunited in Paris. Get ready for more BFF moments between Emily and Mindy.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Cast members who are also set to return in Season 3 include Filipino Leroy-Beaulieu like Sylvie, Lucas Bravo like Gabriel, Samuel Arnold like Julian, Bruno Gouery like Luc, Camille Razat like Camilla, William Abadie like Antonio, Lucien Laviscount like Alfie, and Kate Walsh like Madeline Wheeler.

The Gabriel-Emily-Alfie love triangle will be in full swing in season three. Lucas Bravo is actually Team Alfie when it comes to who should win Emily’s heart. “I think it makes sense,” Lucas said. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think this is a show that is a love letter to Paris, and it’s a perfect postcard from Paris. And having an antagonistic point of view through Alfie is refreshing. It’s not all rainbows and butterflies. You need a little darkness to enjoy the light, and that’s what Alfie brings to the occasion and I like that. I think he is the perfect match for Lily [Collins]because it’s all about Paris, and I like the conflict of it all.”

Camille defended her character by breaking the pinky promise Camille and Emily made about not getting back together with Gabriel. “Absolutely, I mean she wants her man back. This is her man, first and foremost,” Camille said. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I don’t think she planned this for very long,” the actress continued. “I just think when she’s at the restaurant and she makes the promise, now she knows, because her mom makes her do it. You remember she was like, ‘I’ll help you, but you’re going to have to do exactly what I say.’

Kate also played with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she will be back in style in Season 3. She promised that the third season will be “bigger and better” than ever before. “There are some big surprises that no one will ever expect. When you see what happens in Season 3, it’s really good, especially between Madeline and Sylvie,” she said.