see how the game went

Bayern Munich took advantage of Barcelona’s inefficiency and won 2-0 in a match valid for the 2nd round of Group C of the Champions League. The match was Lewandowski’s first against the team he defended for eight seasons. The Polish, by the way, had a dull performance.

The goals were scored by Lucas Hernández, after a corner kick, and Sané, in a constructed play from the defense. Both scored the Allianz Arena nets in the 2nd half (watch below).

With the result at home, the Germans reached six points and isolated themselves in the lead of the key. The Spaniards, on the other hand, parked with three points and remained in 2nd position by goal difference.

In the next round of the continental tournament, Bayern will face Viktoria Plzen, from the Czech Republic, again in Germany.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, are facing a clash against Inter Milan in Italy. Both duels take place on October 4th.

Spaniards corner home team, and Lewa misses goals

Pushed by the fans in a crowded Allianz Arena, Bayern started the match trying to pressure Barcelona and valuing possession of the ball.

Despite this, the first great chances of the game came in attacks by the Spaniards. At eight minutes, Pedri started the count: he cut the marking and forced Neuer to work.

In practically the next move, it was Lewandowski’s turn to receive a cross and head wide. The Pole still had two other clear opportunities to score against the former club: in the 17th minute, with a shot out after Gavi’s launch, and in the 20th minute, when he was blocked by the German goalkeeper in a new high ball.

Lewandowski missed at least three clear scoring chances in the 1st half of Bayern v Barcelona Image: Alexander Hassenstein – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

German answer

In the middle of the 1st half, Bayern grew in production and, even suffering Spanish attacks, started to attack the rival. Mazraoui, who replaced the injured Pavard, was the first to scare Ter Stegen with a cross kick.

In the 30th minute, it was Sabitzer’s turn to finish from outside the area. The midfielder, however, missed the mark.

There was still time for a mess between Mané and Muller: the forwards tried to kick the same ball inside the area and ended up colliding, in the last great move before the break.

Mané and Muller get in the way of Bayern’s attack during the game against Barcelona Image: KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP

Who doesn’t, take (two)!

The 2nd half started out hectic. With just 15 seconds, Raphinha hit from outside the area and narrowly missed the angle of Bayern’s goal. Despite the scare, Barcelona hung up.

The answer was fatal and came in the fourth minute: in a corner taken by Kimmich, Lucas Hernández appeared alone in the middle of the area and tested for Ter Stegen’s nets: 1 to 0.

The second goal came shortly after. In exchange for passes that started in the German defense, Musiala led diagonally and triggered Sané, who invaded the area and displaced the opposing goalkeeper: 2 to 0.

inefficient reaction

After Sané’s goal, Barça woke up and went on the attack in search of an equalizer, but continued piling up missed chances.

In the 18th minute, Pedri had a beautiful shot and scored with Lewandowski, but, in front of the goal, he finished wide.

The ex-Bayern himself, shortly afterwards, was responsible for kicking the ball across and seeing the ball slowly stop in Neuer’s hands. He still tried in a free kick, but again he left something to be desired.

The Spaniards tried to pressure until the last minute, but they couldn’t even close the German advantage.

Pedri regrets missed chance in Bayern v Barcelona, ​​Champions League game Image: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

DATASHEET

BAYERN OF MUNICH 2×0 BARCELONA

Competition: Champions League (2nd round of the group stage)

Date and time: September 13, 2022 (Tuesday), at 16:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Allianz Arena, Germany

Referee: Danny Desmond (HOL)

Yellow cards: Sabitzer (BAY), Busquets (BAR), Kimmich (BAY)

red cards:

goals: Lucas Hernández (BAY), at 4 min of the 2nd half, and Sané (BAY), at 8 min of the 2nd half

BAYERN FROM MUNICH: Neuer; Pavard (Mazraoui), UpamecanoLucas Hernández and Davies; Sabitzer (Goretzka)Kimmich, Mané (Gnabry), Sané (Mathys Tel) and Musiala (Gravenberch); Müller. Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

BARCELONA: To have Stegen; Araujo, Christensen (Eric Garcia), Koundé and Alonso; Gavi (Frenkie de Jong), Busquets (Kessié) and stone; Raphinha (Ferrán Torres), Lewandowski and Dembele (Ansu Fati). Coach: Xavi Hernandez