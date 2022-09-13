See scenarios for Cruzeiro to celebrate mathematical access in front of Vasco

photo: Thoms Santos/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro fans have already celebrated the Brazilian’s Serie A virtual access

Cruzeiro fans count the days to transform the Serie A virtual access of the Brazilian Championship next season into a mathematical one. And that wait could end already against Vasco, on the 21st of this month (Wednesday), at 21:30, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, in the duel for the 31st round of Serie B. However, a combination of results will be necessary to that this happens (see the scenarios below).

By beating Operrio 1-0 at Gigante da Pampulha, last Thursday (8/9), Cruzeiro ended the 29th round with a lead in the national competition, with 62 points – 11 more than the vice-leader Bahia. As Londrina (currently 5th place) also triumphed, the distance between the Minas Gerais club and the first team outside the G4 remained the same: 18 points.

With nine rounds to go and 27 points to play, Cruzeiro has the opportunity to open up an advantage to direct competitors in case of victories over CRB, next Saturday (9/17), at 8:30 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL , and Vasco. If that happens, Raposa will have 68 points (with 20 wins) seven games from the end of the championship.

However, it will take more than victories for coach Paulo Pezzolano’s men to confirm their mathematical access to the First Division in the 31st round.

Calculations for Cruzeiro access in the 31st round

To supersportsmathematician Gilcione Costa, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), explained that the star club needs to root for Vasco’s stumble against Nutico, in So Janurio, Rio de Janeiro, this Friday (16/9) , at 19h, for the 30th round, to keep alive the chances of promotion in front of their fans in Mineiro.

In the scenarios detailed by the professor, for this to happen, the Rio de Janeiro club would have to lose or even draw with Pernambuco. Therefore, not even Londrina’s results in the next two games would interfere with Cruzeiro’s account.

See the scenarios and projections.

Vasco’s defeat

In the event of a reverse, the Cruz-Maltino team would have the same 45 points, but could be overtaken by two points by Londrina, which faces Tombense, at Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muria, in the 30th round. The distance to Cruzeiro would be 20 points out of 24 in dispute.

In the next round, the direct confrontation in Mineiro could define the access of the Minas Gerais team, since Cruzeiro could reach 68 points if they won – 23 more than Vasco with seven games remaining. (In this combination, Londrina would be 4th and Vasco 5th).

Vasco’s tie

If the match against Nutico ends in a tie, Vasco would reach 46 points and still could be surpassed by one point by Tubaro. Therefore, the distance for Cruzeiro would be 18 points before the duel at Gigante da Pampulha.

Raposa’s triumph in this match would also seal access, as the Cariocas would have 22 points less.

(In this combination, Londrina would be 4th and Vasco 5th).

Vitria do Vasco

A victory for Vasco against Timbu would frustrate the celestial plane, but it would not prevent access. If that happens, Cruzeiro will root for two consecutive stumbling blocks for Londrina, against Tombense and Ponte Preta. The club from Paraná could add a maximum of two points in these matches. (In this combination, Vasco would be the 4th place and Londrina the 5th).

Even so, Cruzeiro could only celebrate accession two days after the game against Vasco, as the match between Londrina and Ponte Preta will be played on Friday (23/9), at 7pm, at the Café’s stadium, in Paraná.