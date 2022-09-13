see the most striking hair and makeup from the red carpet







Emmy awards hair makeup Photo: Alto Astral

Every year, the Emmy Awards bring together many celebrities to honor the great shows and professionals of North American TV. And of course, in such an important event like this, celebrities always do their best in hairstyles and makeup – and this year was no different.

Thus, they had hairstyles and makeup for all tastes on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, but it is clear that some productions stood out among them all. Here are some of the productions that drew attention at the event:

Hair and Make-up at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Several actresses rocked the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet for their hair and makeup. Elle Fanning, for example, caught the eye with a very striking eyeliner and the strands secured with a diamond clip. Wow!





Elle Fanning at the 2022 Emmy Awards Photo: Playback / Instagram @eaymonroe / Alto Astral

Another hair prop that stood out at the event was the headband worn by Zendaya. In terms of make-up, the actress opted for something more basic and neutral.





Zendaya appeared on the red carpet with a headband Photo: Instagram/@harpersbazaar_tw / Alto Astral

In fact, she wasn’t the only one who opted for a slightly less flashy makeup. In fact, several stars who walked the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards chose makeup and, especially, neutral-colored lipsticks.

But that doesn’t mean that the classic red lipstick didn’t also appear at the awards, see? Proof of this is Alexandra Daddario, who was rocking this type of makeup.





Alexandra Daddario bet on the classic red lipstick Photo: Instagram/@alexandradaddario / Alto Astral

Regarding haircuts, what was most repeated at the 2022 Emmy Awards was the bob cut. Actress Sydney Sweeney, for example, was one of those who bet on this trend.





Sydney Sweeney was one of several actresses who appeared at the awards with a bob cut. Photo: Instagram/@sydney_sweeney / Alto Astral

And, finally, of course, on a glamorous night like this, the sparkles wouldn’t be left out, right? An example of this was the look of actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who had shiny props in both her hair and make-up around her eyes.





Sheryl Lee Ralph rocked her makeup and shiny hair Photo: Instagram/@thesherylleeralph / Alto Astral

So, what was your favorite Emmy production?