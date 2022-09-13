Selena Gomez rocks a white sequined dress with green fringe earrings at the Emmy Awards

Image credit: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez made the statement on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on September 12. The 30-year-old looked stunning in her outfit as she wore a white sequined high-neck dress with an open back. Selena concert on Hulu, Only murders in the buildingwas nominated for Best Comedy Series, and she was perfect for the big night.

Selena’s white sleeveless dress featured a choker neckline and open back that tied at the back of the neck. The dress hugged her body perfectly and she complemented it with sparkly green and silver fringe earrings, a diamond ring and sparkly green nail polish. Her hair was pulled back in a bun while a sultry smoky eye and a glossy nude lip completed her look.

Selena has been on a roll with her outfits lately and in addition to this look, she was recently on vacation in Italy when she rocked a series of stylish looks. One of our favorites was her high-waisted Sandro Pointelle Knit pants, paired with a three-quarter sleeve, matching Sandro Pointelle button-down shirt that she chose to keep unbuttoned at the chest and hem.

She complemented her stylish two-piece ensemble with a pair of Celine Acetate Cat Eye Cl40019I Ivory sunglasses, white Birkenstock Arizona Buckled slides, a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 and Jennifer Fisher Baby Kevin Hoops earrings.

Hot articles now

Another of our favorite outfits from her trip was her pastel green neon outfit that showed off her long, toned legs in a little green shorts and a matching sweater.

Selena wore a pair of high-waisted green Donni Waffle Henley shorts that were super short, styled with her long-sleeved Donni Waffle Pullover sweater with a matching three-quarter zipper in the front. She complemented her co-ord ensemble with a pair of ivory By Far leather sandals with chunky heels, a Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 bag, black Vintage Frames Vf Soho Black Acetate sunglasses, and gold Jennifer Fisher 3 Cortnee Hoops earrings.