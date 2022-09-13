Selena Gomez’s Fans Are Upset That No One Told Her About Her Wardrobe Malfunction

ads

Presenting an award alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, beloved actress Selena Gomez stole the spotlight with an all-white ensemble. The Emmy nominee, 30, dazzled in a stunning sequined dress that just screams class and elegance.

While the Texas native completely captivated our screens, we couldn’t help but notice a wardrobe malfunction – it looks like the lining of Selena’s dress was bunched up and revealed more than she probably expected to show. Stick around for all the details, including fan reactions to the unfortunate situation.

Source: Getty ImagesSelena Gomez suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Emmys.

As previously reported, Selena Gomez came face to face with a disastrous wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony; while many viewers didn’t notice the accident, several eagle-eyed fans of the “Lose You to Love Me” frontman shared their thoughts on social media.

“I am legitimately concerned that the lining of Selena Gomez’s dress is bunched up/caught up,” a fan shared on Twitter. “It’s hard to say, maybe it’s deliberate. But I’m not sure, and I’m afraid she’ll turn around.”

Another added: “Nobody told Selena Gomez her dress lining is done, and I’m pissed off for her.”

A third fan commented that the lining of Selena’s dress was probably “supposed to go all the way down to her calves”, meaning it was caught in her underwear – we don’t know about you, but we’re heartbroken for her!

On the other hand, some fans believe her dress should have ruffles like this; however, if you look closely at photos of Selena during the event, her ravishing dress clearly hits the floor.

Unfortunately, the Disney alumnus is prone to wardrobe malfunctions; at the 2022 SAG Awards, Selena suffered a sudden fall on the red carpet thanks to a faulty pair of Louboutin heels. Luckily, someone was there to pick up Selena and help her get back.

Selena then proceeded to skip her shoes and perform barefoot – what a queen!

