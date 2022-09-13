Serrinha announcer asks security to take Flamengo players off the field after game; video | Flamengo

As happens in all Flamengo post-games, the reserves that were not used in the 1-1 draw with Goiás (except for João Gomes, who came in at the end) did physical work on the lawn of the Hailé Pinheiro Stadium , on Sunday. The activity, however, was interrupted by a request made via the sound system. The announcer of Haile Pinheiro, stadium also known as Serrinha, said the following:
– We kindly ask the Flamengo staff: don’t provoke the crowd. Please! withdraw. Security, take out the players!
Serrinha announcer orders Flamengo players to leave the field after draw with Goiás
According to Flamengo, the athletes were already in the final stretch of physical work when there was a confusion in the Goiás fans, who were throwing objects on the field. With the spirits heated by the protests of the Goiás team due to the validation of Matheus França’s goal, the red-blacks understood the recommendation as a safety issue.
Serrinha announcer asks security to take Flamengo players off the field after game; video — Photo: Playback
Flamengo, which has a good relationship with the board of Goiás, did not see the attitude of the home team as hostile.
The red-black team will play again this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against São Paulo, in a match that will indicate one of the finalists of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, the Cariocas won 3-1 at Morumbi and could lose by a goal difference. An eventual defeat with a negative balance of two goals leads to the dispute for the spot for penalties.
For the Brazilian, the next commitment is Fla-Flu, Sunday, at 4 pm, for the 27th round.
