SHEIN x Emily Garcia: see all about the new collection | partner brands

“There is something of a fatal, sexy, empowered woman”: this is how influencer Emily Garcia defines the pieces she created with SHEIN. Inspired by Megan Fox, her great reference — “Not only because she’s sexy, but because I think it’s amazing that she is several things at the same time in her career”, she says —, she developed dresses, jumpsuits, skirts and other pieces that arrived on the app. on the last day 12.

2 of 4 SHEIN x Emily Garcia: the collection features tight, sexy pieces — Photo: Disclosure SHEIN x Emily Garcia: the collection features tight, sexy pieces — Photo: Disclosure

After teaming up with singer Anitta and influencer Gabi Martins, SHEIN chose yet another high-profile character on social media: with 11 million followers on Instagram, Emily also owns a bikini shop of the same name. “I’ve always liked beachwear, it’s part of my story. I had never thought about making a clothing collection, but SHEIN gave me all the security, because the brand is part of my life”, she shares.

The value for money has always attracted Emily when shopping, and in the app she finds options for all types of events, from weddings to outings with the kids”, as she defines. Another high point is versatility, something she sought to reproduce in the line she signs. “The same dress I wear during the day with sneakers, a denim jacket and hoop earrings can be worn at night, with a sparkly earring and lace-up heels,” she says.

3 of 4 Versatility also marks the pieces SHEIN x Emily Garcia — Photo: Disclosure Versatility also marks the pieces SHEIN x Emily Garcia — Photo: Disclosure

From basic black to vibrant red, Emily walked through the colors to assemble the palette of releases, which has shades such as lilac and flag green. “I’ve always focused on black, white and red, but I’ve discovered with the campaign that I look good with green and blue. My favorite pieces are the brown shiny fabric dress and the nude jumpsuit, perfect to wear with sneakers!” she highlights.

4 of 4 Vinyl set from the SHEIN x Emily Garcia collection — Photo: Disclosure Vinyl set from the SHEIN x Emily Garcia collection — Photo: Disclosure