Shia LaBeouf Once Called It a ‘Blessing’ That Megan Fox Left the ‘Transformers’ Franchise

As many know, Megan Fox has already been fired from the transformers franchise after a minor altercation with the film’s director, Michael Bay. LaBeouf would continue with a new love interest for the third transformers movie.

Speaking on the matter, LaBeouf later felt that Fox was not part of the Transformers: Dark of the Moon it was really a blessing.

Why Megan Fox Was Fired From the ‘Transformers’ Franchise

Megan Fox | Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Fox was fired from her role in transformers shortly after expressing some of his thoughts on Michael Bay. In a highly publicized interview with Wonderland, Fox gave a brief rant against the bad boys director and his practices on set.

“He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he’s a nightmare to work with, but when you take him off set, and he’s not in director mode, I kind of like his personality a lot because he’s so clumsy, so hopelessly clumsy. He doesn’t have any social skills,” she said.

Bay later clarified that her comments contributed to her being fired. transformers. At the same time, however, the filmmaker claimed that his behind-the-scenes antics also made his exit more likely. Eventually, Bay claimed that it was the producer of the Steven Spielberg film who wanted Fox to go.

“She was in a different world, on her BlackBerry. You have to stay focused. And you know, the Hitler thing. Steven [Spielberg] said, ‘Fire her now,’” Bay recalled to GQ.

Shia LaBeouf Once Felt It Was A Blessing Megan Fox Not Returning To ‘Transformers’

While LaBeouf may have been disappointed to see Fox walk away, he felt he understood the reasoning behind his firing. In a 2011 interview with hero complex (via the playlist), the up to Stevens alum shared that Fox’s personality ended up clashing with Bay’s directing preferences. And more specifically, Fox may have taken issue with the way Bay shot the women.

“It’s summer. it’s michael [Bay]style of. And I think [Megan Fox] I never felt comfortable with it,” LaBeouf theorized.

LaBeouf felt that Fox’s growing beliefs about the treatment of women in the industry may have created even more problems for Bay.

“Megan developed this strength of the Spice Girls, this female empowerment [stuff] it made her feel uncomfortable with her involvement with Michael, who some people think is a very lewd filmmaker, the way he films women,” he added.

But at the end of the day, LaBeouf believed it was a good thing Fox didn’t come back for the third. transformers movie. For LaBeouf, the film’s new love interest, played by Rosie-Huntington Whitely, was better for her character story. Mainly because her character and Fox’s character had nowhere else to go in the transformers films in terms of narrative.

“I love Megan. She was great in the movies she was in…fun to work with, great energy, great personality. But it’s kind of a blessing that she wasn’t in this movie…selfishly,’ LaBeouf once said. E Online (via Digital Spy). “In the second film, [Sam and Mikaela] became a character. There was no bow. There was no room for Sam to be heroic. They were sharing the same experience.”

Megan Fox Once Called ‘Transformers’ Firing a Low Point in Her Career

In recent years, Fox has opened up about how she really felt about being left out. transformers. But she believed her resignation was a turning point in her growth as a person and helped open up many possibilities for the future. jennifer’s body actor.

“That was absolutely the lowest point of my career,” Fox once said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “But without – ‘this thing’, I wouldn’t have learned as quickly as I did. All I had to do was apologize – and I refused. I was such a hypocrite at 23, I couldn’t see [that] It was for the greater good. I really thought it was Joan of Arc.”

