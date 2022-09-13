Shia LaBeouf Once Called It a ‘Blessing’ That Megan Fox Left the ‘Transformers’ Franchise

Admin 57 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

As many know, Megan Fox has already been fired from the transformers franchise after a minor altercation with the film’s director, Michael Bay. LaBeouf would continue with a new love interest for the third transformers movie.

Speaking on the matter, LaBeouf later felt that Fox was not part of the Transformers: Dark of the Moon it was really a blessing.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

10 movies and series about cars on Amazon Prime Video – Tecnoblog

Automobile productions are in full swing, and movies and car series have gained more and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved