Silvio Lancellotti dies at 78 in São Paulo

The first Brazilian commentator specializing in international football, Sílvio Lancellotti died today, aged 78, in São Paulo. The journalist was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital São Paulo, located in the capital of São Paulo, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Sílvio was hospitalized for approximately a week at the Oswaldo Cruz hospital, where he underwent tests and, on September 4, he was released to return home. On Tuesday, the 6th, he went into cardiac arrest at home. He was hospitalized and did not wake up.

Current columnist at Portal R7 (where he worked since 2012), Sílvio — a fan of Corinthians and Juventus (ITA) — was a reference in international football coverage.

Graduated in architecture and “journalist by passion”, as he described in his profile, he worked in eight editions of the World Cup and in vehicles such as Bandeirantes (until 2002) and ESPN (2002 to 2012).

Lancellotti embarked on international football at the encouragement of Luciano do Valle, in the 1980s. Conversations about Italian football over an unpretentious lunch put Silvio in the broadcasts of the Italian Championship by Band. It was even there that he signed a famous duo with the narrator Silvio Luiz. In all, it was 11 years at the São Paulo station.

With eight cups under his belt, Sílvio Lancellotti experienced Ronaldo Phenomenon’s convulsion in the 1998 World Cup, portrayed in his book “Almanaque da Copa do Mundo”, and eight years earlier he built a friendship with Diego Armando Maradona. The journalist, for example, interviewed the Argentine on the national team bus after losing to Germany in the final.

His main “scoop”, however, has nothing to do with football, but with Formula 1. He claimed to be responsible for publicizing first hand, in Brazil, the death of Senna, in 1994, surpassing Roberto Cabrini, then a reporter for Globe.

He went to the Bandeirantes newsroom after seeing the accident involving the Brazilian and followed the news involving Senna on the Italian channel RAI. Upon receiving confirmation from the foreign press, he informed Elia Júnior, who at the time presented the “Show do Esporte”.

In addition to the blog — last updated at the end of August — Sílvio Lancellotti covered the Pan American Games on TV Record. The journalist, who also ventured into gastronomy, had mobility problems since 2016, when he suffered a car accident.