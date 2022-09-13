Snow White | Gal Gadot had a lot of fun playing the Evil Queen

Actress Gal Gadot, the Evil queen from the new movie live action Disney’s Snow White revealed in a recent interview that she had a lot of fun playing the villain.

In an interview during the D23 Expo, Gal Gadot revealed that he had a lot of fun with the opportunity to play the Evil Queen, going so far as to say that this was one of the characters he “most enjoyed playing”.

Check out the full statement from Gadot about your role in snow White below:

“First of all, [eu] did i have fun with it? I loved playing this character,” Gadot said. “He’s one of the characters I’ve enjoyed playing the most. She is bad. she is deeply [faz gestos malignos], You know? She has this dark side and dynamic relationship – and what Snow White takes away from her is very… [olha ameaçadora]. Just wait.”

Marc Webbin The spectacular Spider Manis the director, while Erin Cressida (The Girl on the Train) handles the script.

The songs are under the responsibility of Benj Pasek and Justin Paulwho have already worked in Aladdinbut are also known for The Great Showe La La Land.

When an evil queen has her stepdaughter killed out of envy of her beauty, Snow White flees the kingdom. She walks through the forest and finds a little house where seven friendly dwarfs live with whom she happens to live. However, the girl is still not safe, as the witch plans to end her life with a poisoned apple.