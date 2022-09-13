Taylor Swift wins individual poster in the film…

20th Century Studios, an American film studio, has released individual posters of the film’s actors. “Amsterdam” this last Monday (12/09). Among them, a poster made especially for the muse Taylor Swiftrevealing her characterization for the David O. Russell feature film.

With this disclosure, we can imagine that she will not only make a brief appearance in the film, but will give her name in acting. Taylor was announced for “Amsterdam” in April, when filming was already completed, and she recorded some of it in secret.

The cast also includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert de Niro, Zoe Saldana, Kevin Har, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon and Mike Myers.

“Amsterdam” is a drama set in the 1930s and follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

In theaters, you can expect to find leads Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. The film opens on October 7 in the United States.

Check out the other posters besides the one mentioned:

“All Too Well”

During her stint at the Toronto Film Festival, Taylor Swift participated in an interview with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, where she talked about all the cinematic aspects of “All Too Well: The Short Film”. In addition, she performed the first screening of the short in 35 mm, which was 100% integrated into the project, writing, directing, producing and participating.

With this great achievement in the artist’s career, she made clear her passion for cinema and a great desire to direct new projects. Some excerpts from the chat were released by the Variety.

“I would love to continue taking small steps forward. And I think I’m in a place now where the next baby step isn’t a baby step. It would be committing to making a movie and I feel like I would love to have the right opportunity to come along because I absolutely, absolutely love telling stories that way.” said Taylor.

During the conversation, mediated by the festival’s president, Taylor stated his interest in telling human stories about emotions. Based on romances and heartbreaks, to build the production, the American artist was inspired by films such as “Our Love Yesterday”, “Love Story”, “Kramer vs. Kramer”, “Marriage Story” and parts 1 and 2 of “The Souvenir”.

