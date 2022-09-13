Taylor Swift wins individual poster in the movie “Amsterdam”

20th Century Studios has released individual posters of the film’s actors. “Amsterdam” this Monday (12/9). Among them, a poster especially for Taylor Swiftrevealing her characterization for the feature film of David O. Russell (from “Silver Linings Playbook”). With that, you can imagine that she won’t just make a cameo in the film.

taylor was announced for “Amsterdam” in April, when filming was already completed. She recorded her part in secret. The list also has Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana, Kevin Hart, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon and Mike Myers.

“Amsterdam” is a drama set in the 1930s and follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. The protagonists are Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.

The film opens on October 7 in the United States.

Taylor Swift reveals desire to direct new films after success of short “All Too Well”

During the tour of the Toronto Film Festival, Taylor Swift participated in a conversation with the CEO of TIFF, Cameron Baileywhere she talked about all the cinematic aspects of “All Too Well: The Short Film”. Furthermore, she performed the first exhibition of the short in 35mm, which she wrote, directed, produced and participated in. Thus, the artist made clear her love for cinema and willingness to direct new projects. Some excerpts from the chat were released by the Variety.

“I would love to continue taking small steps forward. And I think I’m in a place now where the next baby step isn’t a baby step. It would be committing to making a movie and I feel like I would love to have the right opportunity to come along because I absolutely, absolutely love telling stories that way.”, said Taylor.

